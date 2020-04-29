Will the chunky flip-flop be the shoe of the summer?

Photo credit: Instagram

From Harper's BAZAAR

Although we are living through a unique and unsettling period of time, where most of us are spending what feels like endless days inside our homes, a new season has still reared its head outside, which is inevitably bringing about some new-season trends.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And, while the catwalks had us predicting that we would all be wearing tangerine orange and tiny shorts, the change in circumstance has certainly had an impact on what we’re choosing to buy ahead of the new season, which perfectly explains why the chunky flip-flop is emerging as the shoe of this summer.

As with many minimalist accessory trends, we can trace the chunky flip-flop back to The Row whose take on the simple sandal was given a luxurious makeover with sumptuous leather and a subtle platform heel with its 'Ginza' shoe.

Spotted on A-listers and influencers alike over the past 12 months, the pared-back and elegant sandal is a real seasonal winner. Not only will it instantly transition from your at-home comfortable slipper to a sandal you will be desperate to venture out in, but it will serve you well both at home and on holiday – and its chic simplicity means it won’t date anytime soon, you’ll be able to turn to it summer after summer, which is excellent news if you’re hoping to embrace a more versatile capsule wardrobe.

How to style the chunky flip-flop? Take your cue from the likes of Pernille Teisbeak and wear with your cashmere tracksuit now, copy Monikh Dale and Jiyoung Kim by contrasting the bulkiness with flowing linen frocks or wear with stiff denim and a cardi a la Lucy Williams.

That’s the beauty of this shoe, you can truly wear it with anything.







Story continues

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like