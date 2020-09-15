Chunky Boots Are Here & They're Bigger Than Ever Before

Eliza Huber
Fact: there's an inverse relationship between sandals and boots. In other words, as sandals get daintier, with straps so thin they could snap at any moment, boots get that much chunkier. And since our spring predictions show a lineup of super skinny sandals dominating the shoescape, that must mean that while winter's still here, our boot selection is set to be majorly oversized — not that we're complaining.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of options when it comes to chunky boots. From lug-soled rain boots courtesy of Everlane to platform lace-ups from & Other Stories, the shoe brands we know and love aren't messing around. So to help you narrow down your options and find that one perfect pair of supersized boots to wait out the winter in, we rounded up 18 pairs of chunky boots to get your feet in now.

Dainty sandals might be around just a bit longer, but we know the chunky boots ahead will soon be very much our shoe of choice.

ASOS DESIGN Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots, $, available at ASOS Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Jeffrey Campbell Check Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Free People Photo Courtesy of Free People.
allegra k Combat Block Heel Ankle Boots, $, available at Walmart
Everlane The Rain Boot, $, available at Everlane Photo Courtesy of Everlane.
Nine West Arde Casual Booties, $, available at Nine West
ATP Catania Chunky Boots, $, available at Verishop
Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Double Stitch Leather Shoes, $, available at Dr. Martens
Timberland Kori Park Moto Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Photo Courtesy of Opening Ceremony.
Alice + Whittles The Weekend Boot, $, available at Madewell Photo Courtesy of Zara.
Chloé Betty Rubber Boots, $, available at Net-A-Porter Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
& Other Stories Topstitched Tall Leather Boots, $, available at & Other Stories Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.
H&M Canvas Sneaker-Style Boots, $, available at H&M Photo Courtesy of H&M.
Stella McCartney Chunky Chelsea boots, $, available at Farfetch
Ugg SID Boots, $, available at Ugg
Nasty Gal Give 'Em the Boot Chunky Boot, $, available at Nasty Gal
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot, $, available at Urban Outfitters Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
R13 Single Stack Suede Boots, $, available at Shopbop Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Blundstone Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $, available at Nordstrom Photo Courtesy of Nordstrom.

