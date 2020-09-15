Chunky Boots Are Here & They're Bigger Than Ever Before

Fact: there's an inverse relationship between sandals and boots. In other words, as sandals get daintier, with straps so thin they could snap at any moment, boots get that much chunkier. And since our spring predictions show a lineup of super skinny sandals dominating the shoescape, that must mean that while winter's still here, our boot selection is set to be majorly oversized — not that we're complaining.



Thankfully, there's no shortage of options when it comes to chunky boots. From lug-soled rain boots courtesy of Everlane to platform lace-ups from & Other Stories, the shoe brands we know and love aren't messing around. So to help you narrow down your options and find that one perfect pair of supersized boots to wait out the winter in, we rounded up 18 pairs of chunky boots to get your feet in now.



Dainty sandals might be around just a bit longer, but we know the chunky boots ahead will soon be very much our shoe of choice.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





ASOS DESIGN Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots, $, available at Photo Courtesy of ASOS. Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots, $, available at ASOS More

Jeffrey Campbell Check Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Photo Courtesy of Free People. Check Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Free People More

allegra k Combat Block Heel Ankle Boots, $, available at Combat Block Heel Ankle Boots, $, available at Walmart More

Everlane The Rain Boot, $, available at Photo Courtesy of Everlane. The Rain Boot, $, available at Everlane More