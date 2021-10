Cody Taylor: The Magic announced Chuma Okeke is available to play tonight. He has not played this season due to a right hip bone bruise.

The Magic announced Chuma Okeke is available to play tonight. He has not played this season due to a right hip bone bruise. – 5:37 PM

