Chukwueze discusses Monza-Milan and Fonseca’s backing: “He believes in me”

Samuel Chukwueze spoke to the media ahead of AC Milan’s clash against Monza this evening, making his second consecutive game from start.

The Nigerian has certainly picked himself up after what was a tough start to the season, scoring the winner against Udinese and providing an assist against Club Brugge. As such, Paulo Fonseca has rewarded him with a starting spot today, having also done well in the defeat to Napoli.

Speaking to MilanTV and DAZN ahead of the game, as cited by MilanNews, Chukwueze spoke about Milan needing a reaction after the defeat last time out. He also said that Fonseca is giving him a lot of confidence, which is behind the recent positive trend.

On his confidence…

“It’s very important, the coach is giving me confidence in these last two games. Tactics are very important, Fonseca always tells me where he wants me on the pitch, whether on the right or more central.”

On the post-Napoli reaction…

“Yes, we have to recover, we are focused on winning tonight. We are away and this victory is very important.”

On continuity among the starters…

“Fonseca has faith in me, he believes in me. I’m happy to have my chance and I want to repay the coach’s faith.”

Chukwueze will be looking to combine with Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor in the trio, just like we saw against Udinese, but also Morata who starts up front.