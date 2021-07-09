Chuck Schumer Joins Fight Against New Gas Projects In NYC: ‘Worse Than COVID’

NEW YORK ― The fight to stop New York City’s private electric companies from building new gas-fired plants won a powerful new ally on Friday, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the nation’s largest metropolis.

Standing outside the 500-acre utility complex on the northwestern tip of the borough of Queens, Schumer said he opposes all new gas plants in “Queens, the city, the state and this country.”

“If we do nothing to stop global warming within a few years, every year will be worse than COVID,” he said, surrounded by nearly all of the neighborhood’s elected officials. “We do not need and cannot afford, with the existential threat to our planet, any more coal, oil or gas.”

The announcement, which has been planned for at least a week, carried extra significance just hours after a powerful tropical storm flooded stretches of the city’s subway system. Videos of straphangers wading through waist-deep water circulated online, highlighting how unprepared the city’s aging infrastructure remains for even mild versions of the extreme weather that climate change is making more common ― much less another cyclone like 2012’s Superstorm Sandy.

The controversial proposals to replace oil-fired “peaker” plants ― generating units that come online when demand for electricity eclipses the supply on the grid ― with new natural gas-burning ones has largely won approval from state regulators.

But environmental groups and newly elected state lawmakers in the two neighborhoods where the power plants are found ― the Mediterranean immigrant enclave of Astoria, Queens, and Gowanus on the Brooklyn waterfront ― whipped up opposition to the projects, roping in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and city comptroller and former mayoral hopeful Scott Stringer. (Eric Adams, the moderate Democrat who declared victory in New York’s mayoral primary this week, has not taken a position on the repowering proposals.)

In place of the gas-fired units, opponents want the city and its utilities to build large battery facilities capable of storing electricity from solar panels and the offshore wind turbines set to start twirling in the ocean south of the city by 2024. A similar dynamic played out recently in the Southern California city of Oxnard, where environmental justice advocates blocked a new gas plant and prompted local authorities to instead build an array of Tesla batteries. In both New York and Oxnard, the company seeking to build the gas plant is NRG Energy, a utility giant worth more than $10 billion.

Yet renewables are a bigger challenge in New York, where the sun shines less than in the California desert, and where there’s far less land to build solar farms and terrestrial turbines.

Some of the peaker plants are more than half a century old. State regulators estimate the older combustion turbines produce at least 30 times more nitrogen oxide, a smog-causing gas that triggers respiratory problems, than new units do. And the city’s grid is more fragile than some might expect of the global epicenter of finance.

Just last week, as a heat wave sent temperatures near triple digits, the city suffered some blackouts in swaths of Brooklyn, and went as far as to use its emergency alert system to ask residents to turn off unneeded air conditioning in a bid to lower demand on the grid. Complicating matters further, the city’s last nuclear power source ― the final unit of the Indian Point Energy Center, an hour’s drive up from the northernmost Bronx borough ― recently shut down after years of pressure from anti-nuclear environmentalists, making New York City almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels for energy.

Yet that doesn’t necessarily mean new gas peaker plants are needed to secure the grid. In April, the state Public Service Commission approved a request from Consolidated Edison, the city’s private electricity distributor, to build $800 million of new transmission lines. The lines will allow utilities to retire the peaker plants “without the addition of any new fossil-fueled power plants,” the state regulators said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

