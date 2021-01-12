Chuck Schumer interrupted by protester in the middle of press conference
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was interrupted by a protester in the middle of his press conference on a New York City street. The protester called Mr Schumer a “racist, coward, anti-semite". Mr Schumer, who is Jewish, was calling on the FBI to add Capitol rioters to the no-fly list as plans are being made to return to Washington, DC.
The protester described themselves as a “transexual, gipsy, which makes me a minority of colour," and can be heard saying something like: "You’re nothing but a racist, I'm glad Donald Trump protested this... I didn't think that the Trump group had it in them, I didn’t think that the conservatives did, but you know what, you racist… remember this, Adolf Hitler was a socialist.”
“You racist socialists, you’re nothing but cowards,” the protester yelled at Mr Schumer as he awkwardly stared down at his podium. At least two people stepped in between the protester and Mr Schumer as they yelled at him.
"I actually got excited over it, that’s how much I loathe you," they yelled referring to the riots at the Capitol.
“That’s how much I’m glad over what they did. People do what they do. After all, you don’t care about us. We tried to protest peacefully."
Trump news live: ‘Pathological’ president slammed for denying riot role as Schumer speech hijacked by protest
“As long as there’s outrage and unrest in our hearts, there will be unrest in our streets.”
The protester also mentioned Nancy Pelosi minimising the toppling of statues and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asking whether protests have to be peaceful.
“Did you tell the Capitol Police to stand down?” the protester asked Mr Schumer and rattled off a number of cities which saw large racial justice protests this summer.
“These Trump supporters are going to go to your house. They’re going to go to Pelosi’s house. They’re going to destroy her vineyards. And I will be right there to support them.”
According to The LA Times, Nancy Pelosi owns a vineyard on the banks of the Napa Valley in Northern California.
“He’s a racist. He’s an anti-Semite. He said if you criticise Obama you’re a racist, but he criticised him against the Iranian deal," the protester said about Schumer.
“Not only are you a racist Schumer, you’re a hypocrite.”
As the press conference was taking place on a public street, they could not be removed.
Some bystanders quietly booed as the protester yelled at them to “shut up”.
Mr Schumer was speaking as reports revealed that the FBI warned of “war” at the Capitol the day before the insurrection took place on Wednesday.