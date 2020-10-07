Chuck Lorre Pays $9.5 Million for His Next-Door Neighbor’s House

The so-called Sitcom King has another hit on his hands, except this one’s not of the television variety. Property records reveal Chuck Lorre has added to his portfolio with the $9.5 million purchase of a Pacific Palisades property, acquired in an off-market transaction that closed last week. The nearly half-acre lot happens to sit right next door to the prolific TV creator’s (“Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Mom”) main residence, a charming Country English-style estate that he’s owned for a full 25 years.
The neighbor’s house was previously home to a non-famous couple and never hit the public market, so details are scant. But tax records say the two-story traditional was built in the 1930s and is large but not quite mansion-sized, with about 5,400 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms and 5 baths. The property has no pool but does offer a broad backyard patio, well-tended gardens, manicured lawns front and rear, and over-the-treetops ocean views. Out front, a large sycamore obscures most of the house from public view.
It’s not particularly surprising that Lorre would be in the mood to expand his real estate empire; for the last two years, his main residence has been undergoing a major renovation and expansion, and is currently uninhabitable. With this new acquisition, his estate has swollen to nearly an acre of prime Palisades Riviera land — plenty of space for an all-new megamansion, theoretically.
In the meantime, and as one might expect from a man with a net worth reported to exceed $500 million, Lorre and his third wife Arielle Lorre have no shortage of places to quarantine. The TV titan and the Instagram influencer 33 years his junior have a multimillion-dollar luxury condo in New York City and an $8 million oceanfront home in Malibu, the latter property purchased way back in 2011 from Tony Danza.
