Chuck Liddell released from jail on bond, says he was victim in assault that led to his arrest

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is now out of jail and wants everyone to know a few details about the events he says led to his arrest.

On Monday, the 51-year-old Liddell was arrested and booked into a Los Angeles-area jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He was held at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station in Agoura Hills, Calif. on a $20,000 bond.

According to online records, the bond was met, and Liddell was released at 10 a.m. PT that same day.

According to the initial report about the incident, police were called to Liddell’s home after an argument between Liddell and his wife, Heidi Northcott, became physical. Northcott was not in need of medical attention when police arrived on the scene.

A few hours after his release on Monday, Liddell took to Instagram to offer a statement about the events that led to his arrest:

Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place. This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental healthy issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has no reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.

According to Liddell’s statement, he was the victim of the situation and sustained physical damage during the altercation but offered to protect his family from legal issues and go into custody, instead.

Liddell has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Van Nuys, Calif.