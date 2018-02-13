Chuck Liddell Names Possible Opponents, as He Stays Ready for Potential MMA Return

At 48, Chuck Liddell is staying ready for a potential return from retirement.

Following a brief stint on the latest season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the UFC Hall of Famer is talking once again about booking a fight after having last stepped inside the cage back in 2010 when he suffered a knockout loss to Rich Franklin.

In recent months, Liddell has teased a potential comeback if the right opportunity came along and he's not giving up hope on that yet.

“It's still a possibility for sure,” Liddell told TMZ Sports. “I didn't want to get too far out of shape. Staying in shape. I'm staying ready.”

Liddell has commented frequently since last year that he was considering another fight and it appears he's still waiting on the right offer to come along that would see him return to action.

Liddell named the fighters he'd like to face the most, which seems to indicate he's angling towards a return with Bellator MMA and not his longtime home with the UFC, but he also added that the right opportunity will definitely draw him back to the sport.

“I've said it before in the news, Chael [Sonnen] would be a good warm-up fight to get back into it. Tito [Ortiz] would be great if he would even consider fighting me. I hear he won't fight me. He'll fight other people, but not me,” Liddell said.

“It depends on who they offer. I'm down for just about anything.”

Of course, Sonnen is currently into the second round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, while Ortiz has retired from fighting. Still, those seem to be the match-ups that interest Liddell the most.

As of now, it doesn't appear that Liddell has been made any formal offers to book his return to action, but clearly, he's still staying ready just in case that call comes in.