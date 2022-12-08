Chuck Henry, Beverly White and other KNBC veterans to exit Channel 4 at year's end

Meg James
·4 min read

KNBC-TV Channel 4 is losing five popular newscasters, including Chuck Henry, the evening news co-anchor.

Henry, along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted "voluntary early retirement" buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to two station insiders who were not authorized to comment. Vargas announced her retirement on social media Wednesday night.

Company-wide, NBCUniversal has been offering incentives to encourage some longtime staff members to exit amid a dramatic round of cost-cutting. Television companies industrywide have been bracing for a lean 2023 because of an advertising downturn, fears of a possible recession and rising programming costs, including increases in sports rights fees.

Earlier this fall, KNBC-TV management told staff members that it hoped enough volunteers would accept the buyouts to reduce the number of layoffs at KNBC-TV and its sister Telemundo station, KVEA-TV Channel 52, according to three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly. Despite the five prominent broadcasters volunteering for early retirement last month, it wasn't enough to spare the station from the layoffs, the sources said.

On Wednesday, several executives and staff members learned they were part of the layoffs, according to the sources.

It was not immediately clear who will replace Henry, the affable, Emmy-winning anchor who has worked alongside co-anchor Colleen Williams for more than a decade. Williams is expected to stay on.

KNBC and KVEA general manager Todd Mokhtari did not respond to messages for comment.

For KNBC viewers, the departures of so many familiar faces at the same time could be jarring and upsetting. The exits come two years after one of KNBC's most distinctive and beloved personalities, meteorologist Fritz Coleman, retired after providing weather reports for the station for 39 years, and a year after longtime reporter Patrick Healy signed off after 37 years.

Henry co-anchored Wednesday night's newscasts. The beloved anchor has spent more than 55 years in broadcasting, starting in 1966 at a Honolulu station. Early on, he worked for NBC affiliates in Anchorage, Alaska and Chicago, where he also produced and hosted a community program called "Your Army Neighbor." In the 1980s and early 1990s, he was host and producer of a travel program, “Eye on L.A.”

Henry joined KNBC in 1994.

White, who joined the station in 1992 as a general assignment reporter, has long been among the most versatile and popular Channel 4 reporters, handling difficult assignments with poise and professionalism.

White specializes in breaking news and has covered wildfires, mudslides, the COVID-19 pandemic, street protests, mass shootings and the deaths of music superstar Prince in Minneapolis and Michael Jackson in Santa Barbara. She delivered on-air reports during the deadly 1994 Northridge earthquake. The native of Killeen, Tex., received a lifetime achievement award from the National Assn. of Black Journalists four years ago.

Vargas, a Downey native and the station's Orange County bureau chief, has been part of the Channel 4 news team for more than 40 years.

She announced her retirement to her fans on Twitter. "I hope to take the skill of storytelling and maybe use it for the greater good, whatever that looks like, but mostly I thank you for being part of this, with me for 40 years. Forty years," Vargas said in a video message, her voice choking with emotion.

Vargas received a lifetime achievement award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and has reported dozens of high-profile stories over the years, including the 1981 release of the American hostages in Iran, an Orange County jail break, the 2011 Seal Beach hair salon killings, the 2013 Christopher Dorner search, and the federal indictment of Orange County's former Sheriff Mike Carona.

Baldonado, an Emmy-winning reporter and L.A. native, started her career in San Francisco as an assignment editor before returning to Southern California, where she worked as a field producer for Fox's KTTV-Channel 11. Her first on-air reporting job was in Palm Springs. She worked at independent station, KCAL-TV Channel 9, before joining KNBC in 1995.

A member of National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Baldonado was honored with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for her work on a special delving into a political battle for control of the Los Angeles Unified School District more than a decade ago. She also excelled in presenting human interest features. She covered Pope John Paul II’s visit to Cuba and the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Crouch, also an Emmy-winning reporter, joined the station in 2004. She covered the the inauguration of President Barack Obama, the investigation into the death of Michael Jackson, an earthquake in Haiti and California mudslides.

The effort comes during Telemundo's Spanish-language broadcasts of FIFA's World Cup and less than three months after KNBC hired Lynette Romero from rival station KTLA-TV Channel 5 to co-anchor the early morning newscast.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy