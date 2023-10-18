Chuck Grassley crowned 'matchmaker' after 20 staff marriages

Social media users have a new nickname for 90-year-old Republican Senator Chuck Grassley: the ultimate matchmaker.

In a social media post on Monday, Mr Grassley said he had just attended a wedding for two of his employees, chief of staff, Jennifer Heins and a former aide, Nick Davis.

But it was far from the first office wedding for the congressman.

He said the pair were the 20th couple to marry after meeting in his office.

Mr Grassley also shared a photo of himself and his wife of 69 years, Barbara, alongside the newlyweds at their ceremony in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The claim from the senator - known for his frequent social media posts that often feature pictures of his corn farm - quickly drew the attention of singles in the Washington, DC area.

Some joked that they were planning to ditch dating apps for work in the lawmaker's office.

"Shoot what kind of job openings you got?" one user wrote, while another called him "Chuckster the ultimate DC matchmaker".

While some chimed in with congratulations and marital guidance for the couple, others suggested the large number of staff marriages was a sign the senator had overstayed his welcome in Congress.

After the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, Mr Grassley is now the oldest member of Congress. Having served in office for 48 years, he was elected to his eighth term representing the state of Iowa last year.

"Tell me you've been in office waaay too long without actually telling me," one person replied to Mr Grassley's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Mr Grassley has not commented on his matchmaking abilities, he reportedly faces stiff competition from a lawmaker across the aisle - Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

A spokesperson for Mr Schumer told the New York Times in 2016 that there were 13 "Schumer marriages" and 14 "Schumer babies".

Staffers told the paper in 2012 that Mr Schumer was known to "cajole, nag, and outright pester his staff (at least those he perceives as receptive to such pestering) toward connubial bliss".