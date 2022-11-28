Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.

Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.

Rodgers’ replacement, Jordan Love, kept the Packers (4-8) in the game by connecting with Christian Watson for a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown that cut Philly’s lead to 37-30.

But the Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.

Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 yards rushing set in December 2010 against the New York Giants. He threw a TD pass in the first half and ripped off runs of 42, 28 and 24 yards. In the second half, he hit A.J. Brown for a 6-yard TD pass and a 34-20 lead.

Rodgers was 11 of 16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two first-half interceptions.

RAIDERS 40, SEAHAWKS 34, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and Las Vegas won in overtime for the second straight week.

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.

Las Vegas (4-7) finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by Seattle (6-5), which fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

Las Vegas forced overtime thanks to Derek Carr’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Foster Moreau in the corner of the end zone with 1:54 remaining that made it 34-all. Carr threw an interception on the first play of the game but finished 25 of 36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks suffered a second straight loss after losing two weeks ago in Germany against Tampa Bay. Geno Smith was 27 of 37 for 328 yards and two touchdowns. But Seattle’s rushing attack struggled for the second straight game, although Kenneth Walker III ran for two TDs.

In overtime, Daniel Carlson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on Las Vegas’ first possession. But Seattle went three-and-out, and on the next play from scrimmage, Jacobs broke free.

BROWNS 23, BUCCANEERS 17, OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in overtime, and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win. Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston.

Chubb’s short TD was set up when Brissett connected on a 45-yard pass to Amari Cooper, who found himself wide open when Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III slipped and fell near midfield.

The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett’s 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.

Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT.

Led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who had 1 1/2 sacks, the Browns held Tampa Bay (5-6) without a point on its final seven possessions. Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked three times.

Brissett went 23 of 37 for 210 yards. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

JAGUARS 28, RAVENS 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion as Jacksonville held on to beat Baltimore.

The Ravens' Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker made four field goals in the game but came up just short on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history.

After Lawrence led the Jaguars (4-7) to the go-ahead TD and conversion, Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave the Ravens (7-4) the ball near midfield. Lamar Jackson found Josh Oliver in the flat for a 12-yard gain that set up Tucker’s try.

Jackson and Oliver connected earlier for a 12-yard score in the waning minutes, and a 2-point conversion put Baltimore up 27-20.

But Lawrence answered. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Jones finished with 11 catches for 145 yards.

Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards. He also ran 14 times for 89 yards.

CHARGERS 25, CARDINALS 24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to lift Los Angeles over Arizona.

Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner.

That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer instead of a tying extra point. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line.

Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (6-5), who snapped a two-game skid while staying in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Arizona (4-8) has lost four of five, leaving it with almost no shot at making the NFC playoff field.

The Cardinals took a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray threw a short pass to James Conner for a 6-yard touchdown. The veteran running back had 25 carries for 120 yards, his first 100-yard rushing game in two seasons with the Cardinals.

Murray threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for a score after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

BENGALS 20, TITANS 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left and Cincinnati held off Tennessee for its third straight victory and fifth in six games.

The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee despite not having running back Joe Mixon (concussion protocol) and receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip).

Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. He connected on a third with 1:53 left, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on Tennessee nullified the kick and allowed the Bengals to run out the clock.

The Titans (7-4) equaled their most points allowed since a Week 2 loss at Buffalo as their two-game winning streak ended.

Cincinnati smothered NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry yet again, holding him to 38 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. Tennessee tried to rally by throwing to Henry, and he had a career-best 79 yards receiving. Ryan Tannehill threw for 291 yards, but the Titans couldn’t score a touchdown in three trips to the red zone.

Burrow threw for 270 yards, and Higgins finished with 114 yards on seven catches. Samaje Perine also ran for a 7-yard TD.

JETS 31, BEARS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, as New York rolled over banged-up Chicago.

White made his first start since last season in place of the benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards.

White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts, joining Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien.

Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets (7-4).

The Bears (3-9) have lost five straight. Trevor Siemian started at quarterback in place of Justin Fields, who was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff with an injured left shoulder.

Siemian went 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

DOLPHINS 30, TEXANS 15

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards as Miami built a 30-0 lead over Houston and held on for its fifth straight win.

Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins’ defense had three takeaways.

Houston (1-9-1) managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of the benched Davis Mills. The Texans finished with 210 yards of total offense, most of which came in the second half.

Miami (8-3) scored on six of its first seven possessions, and its receivers were wide open in the Houston secondary. Waddle had 10 catches and Hill had nine.

Allen was 26 of 39 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 passing with a TD. He has 11 touchdown passes since returning from a concussion in Week 7.

COMMANDERS 19, FALCONS 13

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and Washington beat Atlanta for its sixth win in seven games.

Washington used five ball carriers and ran 37 times for 176 yards to Atlanta’s 29 for 167.

No one got it more for the Commanders (7-5) than rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. He also caught Heinicke’s first TD pass, bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall for a 14-yard score.

Heinicke also found tight end John Bates for a 16-yard TD and finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception. Daron Payne tipped Mariota’s pass on Fuller’s pick, and Atlanta’s Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to send Washington to its best record through 12 games since 2008.

Atlanta (5-7) has lost three of four despite surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the 10th consecutive game.

Mariota was 15 of 25 for 174 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt. Rookie Tyler Allgeier was the Falcons' leading rusher with 54 yards.

49ERS 13, SAINTS 0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless.

The Niners (7-4) set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered, and they didn’t let up from there. San Francisco won its fourth straight and took a one-game lead in the NFC West.

They stopped the Saints (4-8) near the goal line twice in the second half — including another fumble by Kamara to post their first shutout since beating Washington 9-0 on Oct. 20, 2019.

New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, and San Francisco won on a day when the offense wasn’t clicking and the running game was bottled up.

Andy Dalton threw for 204 yards and the Saints were held to 63 on the ground.

CHIEFS 26, RAMS 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score and Kansas City beat banged-up Los Angeles.

Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight game, and he ran his streak with a TD pass to 16, but the Chiefs (9-2) also squandered plenty of scoring opportunities. Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker was called upon to kick four chip-shot field goals when drives stalled.

It didn’t matter against the Rams (3-8), who have lost five straight for the first time under Sean McVay.

Playing without Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, the Rams struggled to move the chains behind Bryce Perkins, a career backup making his first start. He made a couple of nice plays with his legs but threw for just 100 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

The Rams’ losing streak and their record through 11 games matches the 1987 Giants for the worst among defending Super Bowl champs, though New York’s dismal start came amid a strike resulting in the use of replacement players.

PANTHERS 23, BRONCOS 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping Carolina beat Denver.

Making his first start since Week 18 last year, Darnold completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. He is the third QB to start this season for the Panthers (4-8), joining Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker.

Darnold got help from D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore, who broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos (3-8) to their seventh loss in eight games. Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns had two sacks of Wilson, including a forced fumble, and he tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage to end another drive.

Denver came in with the worst scoring offense in the league and didn’t find the end zone until a 1-yard TD pass by Wilson with 3:24 left in the game.

AP NFL:

The Associated Press