Chronicles of 'Hamish the Hamster' Has Twitter on the Edge, Here's What the Saga is about

The curious case of a missing Hamster has engaged netizens for quite some time now after a tweet went viral. The story started when an Australian editorial adviser, Tiger Webb came across a set of posters stuck on a lamppost.

Webb shared the images on his twitter account saying “this has been a saga”.

The first image shows a poster of a missing hamster titled Have you seen Hamish. The owner describes that their mature male hamster named Hamish went missing last month in September and promised a modest cash reward for whoever gives substantial information on him. The next poster announces the discovery of the lost hamster.

The owner says that after three long weeks the Hamish was found having some ‘hamish time’ under the fridge in their house. The owner also said how Hamish looked a bit under nourished but was in good-spirits and went back to his workout as soon as he jumped into his cage.

The last poster was the ultimate finale of this lost and found Hamish chronicles. It is when the hamster is going to have the talk with his owners. It was revealed that while Hamish was on a three week vacation under the fridge Petunia, his fellow hamster, got pregnant and gave birth to four baby hamsters. Now the owner wishes to know if Hamish is the father of these four babies and is asking him to own up and support Petunia who has become a single mother feeding four hamster babies.

this has been a saga pic.twitter.com/RKUTBxxBij — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) October 7, 2020

The tweet has received over 3.4 lakh likes and 82,000 retweets as the intriguing series of events in Hamish’s lives impress netizens.

Now, netizens want to know what happens to Hamish and Petunia’s love lives and their kids. As one user commented, “Next episode? Hamish moving out with his new family?” Another Hamish chronicle fan asked if Hamish took responsibility for his children or is he facing some serious consequences for adultery.

Next episode? Hamish moving out with his new family? — Eric B. (@EBoucq) October 9, 2020

What happened? did Hamish* take responsibility for his children? is he a deadbeat? come on I’m invested now pic.twitter.com/b3CKZtN96B — Big bird (@sihlewamahlubi) October 8, 2020

Japanese-American presenter commented how Hamish's story needs to be a novel.

While another netizen who himself had witnessed a cheating male hamster shared his story.

“A bunch of people used to have "desktop" hamsters at my old workplace. We caught one of the hamsters break out of his cage at night, crawl across the floor, break into another cage with female hamsters, and then climb back into his own cage b4 morning like nothing ever happened.”