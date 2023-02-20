Chronic Wound Care Market Size to Reach USD 21.18 Billion by 2031, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The rising majority of sports wounds, the growing prevalence of diabetes, and transforming lifestyles are expected to propel chronic wound care market growth. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global chronic wound care market, with a 35.8% share of the market revenue in 2023.

Newark, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the chronic wound care market will grow from USD 13.91 billion in 2023 and reach USD 21.18 billion by 2031. In just eight years, chronic wound care has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. The increasing cases of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and others are anticipated to boost the need for bandages, devices, and different therapies to treat these wounds.

Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13260

Key Insight of Chronic Wound Care Market

North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the chronic wound care market. Key factors favouring the growth of the chronic wound care market in North America is due to increasing chronic wounds, higher treatment fees, and comprehensive reimbursement policies. Also, the availability of qualified specialists, advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and significant market players are anticipated to propel the market over the projection years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fast, pushed by the rising number of market players in countries like India, China, and Japan.

The advanced wound dressing segment accounted for the largest market share of 34% in 2023

The product segment is divided surgical & traditional wound care, wound therapy devices, and advanced wound dressing. The advanced wound dressing segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 34% in 2023. Due to the lower cost of wound dressings and their high efficiency in managing different types of wounds. Moreover, the increasing ageing population worldwide is also anticipated to expand the market growth.

The diabetic ulcers segment accounted for the largest market share of 27% in 2023

The type segment is divided venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and others. The diabetic ulcers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2023. The increase in the number of diabetic patients worldwide. Regardless, the pressure ulcers segment is expected to notice the fastest growth over the projection years due to the rising prevalence of obesity and related wounds.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of 28% in 2023

The end-use segment is divided homecare settings, hospitals, wound care centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 28% in 2023. The high number of patients in hospitals suffering from chronic wound conditions leads to segment growth.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13260

Advancement in market

April 2021: 3M Company founded 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576. It has a more extended wear time of 21 days, providing user compliance and health and economic advantages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Diabetic Cases Lead to Chronic Wounds

Patients with diabetes have a 17% - 27% chance of developing a chronic wound. It is due to diabetes (high blood glucose levels) causes the arteries to harden and the blood vessels to narrow, which can cause poor circulation and restrict the ability of red and white blood cells to travel to wound sites. Diabetes can also cause peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage), particularly in the legs, feet, and ankles, which may generate a lack of sensation and improve a person’s risk of sustaining wounds in the lower extremities. Further, immune system problems and progressive inflammation, both are the common side effects of diabetes, can also contribute to slow recovery.

Restraint: Increased Expense of Treatment Restrict the Market

Even after a considerable number of patients dealing with chronic wound conditions, some limiting elements impact the growth of the market worldwide. The primary reason is the increased expense of products like wound care devices, advanced wound dressings, and bioactive products, associated with the demand for reimbursement for these products in rising countries.

Opportunity: Increasing cases of Chronic Wounds Form a favorable prospect for the market

The increasing cases of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and others are anticipated to boost the need for bandages, devices, and different therapies to treat these wounds. For example, a research article posted by National Center for Biotechnology Information in December 2021 reported an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million people in the United States annually suffer from stress wounds of the skin and soft tissues. Furthermore, as per the data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2021, it was reported that the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers in Japan was 2.9 per 1000 people per year. Hence, most different types of chronic wounds worldwide generate a high demand for treatment products and creates an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the chronic wound care market are:

• Smith & Nephew PLC
• Paul Hartmann AG
• Mölnlycke Health Care AB
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Derma Sciences (Integra LifeSciences)
• ConvaTec Group PLC
• Coloplast Corp.
• Baxter International
• 3M

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Product:

• Surgical & Traditional Wound Care
• Wound Therapy Devices
• Advanced Wound Dressing

By Type:

• Venous Ulcers
• Pressure Ulcers
• Diabetic Ulcers
• Others

By End-Use:

• Homecare Settings
• Hospitals
• Wound Care Centers
• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13260 

About the report:

The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • A doctor said his biological age is 20 years younger than his actual age. Here's his morning routine.

    A longevity expert said he added years to his life with healthy morning habits like strength workouts, meditation, and drinking an anti-aging smoothie.

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • Mackenzie, B.C. is one of the rare rural towns that has enough family doctors. But soon, it won't.

    A family doctor accepting patients is hard to come by these days throughout much of B.C., in particular, in rural communities. But Mackenzie, a small community of about 4,000 people, north of Prince George, isn't facing quite the same crisis. The community, which has provincial funding for 6.5 family doctors, has eight. However, several work part-time hours, and all their work combined adds up to about 5.7 doctors. Doctors in the community say that despite being slightly short of full-time famil

  • Jillian Michaels says she convinced 'at least 8' people to stop taking Ozempic: 'You haven't learned how to eat healthy'

    The celebrity fitness trainer is speaking out about the effects of taking the popular drug.

  • Pancreatic Cancer Is Rising at an Alarming Rate in Women Under 55, New Study Finds

    Rates of pancreatic cancer are rising faster in young women than young men, according to a new study. Here's what you need to know, per experts.

  • How COVID-19 Changes the Heart—Even After the Virus Is Gone

    A study adds new evidence that SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—could have a lasting impact on the heart.

  • Can COVID-19 Cause Diabetes? New Study Finds an Alarming Correlation

    People who have had COVID-19 are at a greater risk for diabetes, even with Omicron, research finds. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and COVID.

  • 'Catalogue of errors': Man, 20, died of flesh-eating virus after doctors misdiagnosed symptoms as tonsillitis

    The family of Luke Abrahams, 20, from Northampton, say there was a 'catalogue of errors' that led to him being misdiagnosed with tonsilitis, eventually dying in hospital.

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Fired Horizon CEO's grievance decision offers behind-the-scenes glimpse of health changes

    A labour adjudicator's decision in the grievance of the former CEO of Horizon Health Network over his public firing by the premier offers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes when health-care changes are made in New Brunswick. Dr. John Dornan won his unjust dismissal case against the province earlier this week. Adjudicator George Filliter accepted Dornan was fired four months into his five-year contract in a "public, disingenuous and callous manner" and awarded him about $2 million. Premi

  • Jonnie Irwin says he is undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy amid terminal cancer diagnosis

    The presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.

  • I exercised for 30 minutes a day to manage my fibromyalgia. On day 40 I had my first pain-free day in a year.

    Some days Charlotte Neal could manage intense spin classes and a gentle walk on others. She says consistency is paying off.

  • 1 pregnancy-related skin change that can look like skin cancer — and how to tell the difference

    During pregnancy, it's natural for your skin to change and develop dark spots, which can be confused with melanoma.

  • 2 Kentucky counties at high COVID community level as state reaches 18,000 virus deaths

    Most counties are at low to medium community levels of COVID-19. See the most recent CDC map.

  • Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home

    The Carter Center says former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care. The charity created by the 98-year-old former president says that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

  • Girl with rare deadly disease receives revolutionary million-dollar gene-therapy drug – but it is too late for her older sister

    Young sisters Teddi and Nala Shaw from the UK both have late-infantile MLD, an inherited genetic disease.

  • CDC reports 19 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels. See latest map

    One metro-east county was at an elevated COVID-19 community level in the latest CDC update.