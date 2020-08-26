‘Chronic Inducible Urticaria – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted chronic inducible urticaria epidemiology in the 7MM, i.

e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030



Chronic Inducible Urticaria: Understanding



The chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the CIndU by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CIndU in the US, Europe, and Japan. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the chronic inducible urticaria epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).



Epidemiology Perspective



This section encompassing chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The CIndU epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation



The chronic inducible urticaria epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted CIndU epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report

• The chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

• The CIndU report and model provide an overview of the global trends of CIndU in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

• The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of CIndU in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

• The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

• The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of chronic inducible urticaria.



• The report provides the segmentation of the Chronic Inducible Urticaria epidemiology



Report Highlights



• 11-year Forecast of Chronic Inducible Urticaria Epidemiology

• 7MM Coverage

• Diagnosed prevalent cases of CU

• Diagnosed prevalent cases of CIndU

• Prevalence of chronic inducible urticaria by types



KOL – Views:



We interview KOLs and include SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the total number of patients of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)?

• What are the currently available treatments of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)?



• Understand the magnitude of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) population by its epidemiology

• The chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources



Key Assessments

• Patient Segmentation

• Disease Risk & Burden

• Risk of disease by the segmentation

• Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

