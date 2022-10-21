‘Chromatica’ Meets ‘Renaissance’: Lady Gaga DJs to Beyoncé at Dom Pérignon Event

Tomás Mier
·2 min read

The queen of Chromatica celebrates the queen of Renaissance. On Thursday night, Lady Gaga joined her friend DJ Hana in the booth to spin records and play some of her favorite tracks — including Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey” — as she got the party started at L.A.’s Sheats-Goldstein Residence to celebrate the limited-edition release of her Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008 bottle, which follows a 2006 release.

Dressed in a gorgeous cocktail dress designed by her sister Natali Germanotta for Topo Studios, fishnet stockings, and platform boots, Gaga danced along, turned knobs, and smiled as she played a mix of “Pure/Honey,” a Renaissance favorite by her “Telephone” collaborator, Beyoncé.

During the party, DJ Hana laced her set with Gaga favorites too — including “Replay” and “Babylon” from Chromatica and classic “Money Honey” — as Gaga danced with her friend in front of the star-studded crowd, which included the likes of Billy Porter, Anderson .Paak, Lukas Gage and Quinta Brunson.

Prior to the party, Gaga joined an intimate dinner accompanied by the Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave, Vincent Chaperon, who described the songstress as a “visionary” — .Paak let out a celebratory yelp as Chaperon mentioned Gaga’s name — while invitees sipped the exclusive rosé crafted to “discover harmony in tension and creation by juxtaposing polarities and dualities.”

“Tonight we want to celebrate creativity from the inside out,” Gaga said during the dinner. “Tonight, we will focus on the introspective nature of being an artist, reflecting on not just our talent and imagination. [But] all the possibilities and specialness of what it’s like to truly collaborate.”

As the dinner came to an end, Mother Monster welcomed her friend and close collaborator Alex Smith, who delighted the audience with a jazz piano performance.

“I hope you really listen to him tonight,” Gaga told the crowd. “My favorite thing about him is that while he plays, he sings. But you can’t hear him. He just sings to himself.”

She added, “He’s a great artist. Have a wonderful evening. I love you.”

Gaga first began to collaborate with Dom Pérignon in March 2021, when they launched a sculpture designed by the dinger and a champagne line to accompany it. The new 2008 Vintage Rosé bottle — a limited edition, end-of-year celebration — extends her collaboration with Nicola Formichetti for a rosé that shines with its notes of raspberries and violet after the two collaborated on a 2006 rosé release.

