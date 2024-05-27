CHRO - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #13

[Elmer]>> Thank you ladies and gentlemen. Now for my final illusion. (audience laughs) don't tell me my act is going to the dogs? [laughter] well young man, what is your act? I get it. Up you get then. Not to worry, we'll sort something out. >>we want that dog. [Elmer]>> What dog? This dog? >>don't get smart with me buddy. We're city employees. [Elmer]>> Sorry. This dog is going to assist me in the mysterious trunk of calcutta illusion. Will you assist? Now I want you to inspect this box. As you can see the trunk is quite empty. Open please. Merci. Parlez francais? In you go young man. Good boy. My best assistant. Watch his tail. Merci. Now we will utter the magic word: necronomakin. Open. [applause] >>he must be there some place. I saw him go in. [Elmer]>> There are stranger things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy. Horacio. >>he must be in there. I can hear him scratching. [Elmer]>> No, that's gwendolyn. Terrible little scratcher. Moi belle gwendolyn. [applause] >>i've had enough of this come on. [applause] [Elmer]>> There we are mr. Magic. We make a pretty good team. [Demerest]>> Hey elmer. Charlie demerest. Remember? Blue lagoon nightclub, milwaukee. [Elmer]>> Oh yes. What are you doing here? You opening another club? [Demerest]>> No. I'm out of that business now. I just saw your name on the marquee and it reminded me of that act you did for me. You interesting in picking up a few extra bucks? A friend of mine's throwing this big charity affair on thursday and asked me to show up with the entertainment. [Elmer]>> That's fine. I must say things have been slow. [Demerest]>> Sorry to hear. [Elmer]>> What illusion did you have in mind? [Demerest]>> Let's see. You know that pickpocket routine of yours used to kill me. It would be a good one to work on the cops. [Elmer]>> Cops? [Demerest]>> Yeah. They're auctioning off this diamond worth over a mil. I got a showstopper idea. You remember that disappearing necklace trick of yours where your assistant used a black stocking over her arm? That would be a great one to work on a diamond. It'll bring down the house, I guarantee it. [Elmer]>> As you said, I need an assistant. I don't have one anymore. [Demerest]>> Hey elmer, what are friends for? I'll do it. I must have watched it a hundred times at the club. [Elmer]>> That's very nice of you. [Demerest]>> Forget it. I'll drop by tomorrow and we'll work out the details. Nice dog. (hobo growls) can't please everyone. See you elmer. [Elmer]>> That wasn't very nice of you. He just offered me a job. [Duchess]>> Since some of them may require lunch, perhaps a trick or two first, then the auction. After that we'll get back to the show. [Elmer]>> Fine your grace. [Duchess]>> Bruce... I'm so sorry, do forgive me. You haven't met commissioner o'brien. And this is detective

harris, who is in charge of the security arrangements. Well gentlemen shall we get on with it? [Elmer]>> With your permission your grace. Are we ready mr. Magic? Mr. Demerest. [Demerest]>> Hi elmer. [Elmer]>> It's all set. [Demerest]>> Hey elmer, isn't it a little risky doing a trick with that dog? [Elmer]>> He's a very smart young fellow. We've been practising for 3 whole days. [Duchess]>> Ladies and gentlemen, will you please take your seats. [Elmer]>> I'm on. Let's go. [applause] [Elmer]>> Good afternoon. Ladies and gentlemen, as you all know, the exciting moment arrives when one of you is going to be the proud recipient of the most exquisite gem in the whole world, the star of madrid. Now I am here to keep you all happy and bright and to encourage you to loosen the purse strings in a very charitable cause. Unfortunately we have to keep the overheads low. I couldn't even afford an assistant. Perhaps I might prevail upon one of you to assist. Who do we have here? Young man, what did you say? (grrr) he said that he would very happily assist me. 3 cheers for my new assistant. [applause] and now may I ask for one more assistant. Shall we say one with 2 legs? Shall we encourage and prevail upon inspector harris. Oh I can see you're hesitant. Please. Merci. Ladies and gentlemen, my famous lock box illusion. The magic if you please. (speaking french) careful. Right. Now the padlock please. Now pay strick attention. Everything secure? Hold on, I'm an old man. The curtain s'il vous plait. The curtain ladies and gentlemen. Shazam! [applause] [applause] [Elmer]>> Your grace, ladies and gentlemen, before the auction I'd like to reassure you all that we have the utmost security for this priceless gem. We have with us in the audience chief commissioner o'brien. Would you please take a bow commissioner? [applause] could you tell us please commissioner the time? That dog! Disgusting. I will give it over now to our chief security officer harris. And he will take good care of it because he is taurus... Oopsy daisy. May the 2nd, is that not so? [Harris]>> How do you know? [Elmer]>> It's in your licence there. What an old fellow. You should get a promotion. [laughter] (hobo howls) [Demerest]>> Shh. [Elmer]>> May i? Ladies and gentlemen, your grace, the star of madrid has long been cloaked in mystery. Some say it has magical properties. Mysterious things can happen. [ooh and aahs] [applause] now we come to the moment you've all been waiting for, the auction of the star of madrid. For this purpose I will call upon the dowager duchess of arabani. [Duchess]>> Thank you. For your information, the star of madrid is a 52 carat pure blue-white stone of triple a quality. This stone has been in...

excuse me for a moment. Is this a joke? This is not the star of madrid, this is a cheap copy. [Harris]>> Don't anybody move! Especially you! [Demerest]>> Home free. [Duchess]>> I personally put the diamond in position before the show started. I can attest it was the star of madrid and not this fake. [Harris]>> And after that nobody handled it except you. [Elmer]>> But you must find mr. Demerest. He assisted me with the trick. [Harris]>> Did you see an assistant come in with him? [Elmer]>> I let him and the dog in by the back entrance. [Harris]>> Nobody saw you let anybody in. The dog could have come in in one of those boxes. [Elmer]>> This is ridiculous. Unless mr. Demerest actually... Planned the whole... [Harris]>> Go through all his stuff. That real necklace has go to be there somewhere. You're through doing tricks sir. I'm taking you downtown. [Elmer]>> But mr. Demerest does exist. He drives a grey cadillac. [Harris]>> Save it for the judge. Come on. [Elmer]>> Here you are. I'll go quietly. [Demerest]>> Okay friend, that ought to hold you 'til the dog catcher gets here. He must have got into my car when I wasn't looking. I think he's got rabies or something. He was foaming at the mouth. Good. I'll look for the truck.

