Christy Forest Buys Handful Of Shares In LiveHire

Investors who take an interest in LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Christy Forest, recently paid AU$0.035 per share to buy AU$671k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

LiveHire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christy Forest was the biggest purchase of LiveHire shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.051. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months LiveHire insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of LiveHire

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that LiveHire insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$5.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The LiveHire Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in LiveHire shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LiveHire. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for LiveHire (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

