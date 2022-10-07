Christy Clark, candidate for NC House District 98

Kyle Ingram
·2 min read

Name: Christy Clark

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 51

Campaign website: www.christyclarknc.com

Occupation: Guest teacher

Education: BA, English, Roanoke College; Paralegal Certificate, Duke University

Have you run for elected office before? 2018 — NC House District 98; 2020 — reelection campaign NC House District 98

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Moms Demand Action volunteer leader 2013-2018; Moms Demand Action volunteer 2018 to present; MCDP Huntersville regional vice chair.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Fully funding public education is a top priority. As the district continues to grow, our schools do as well. We need to build more schools as well as repair and expand the ones we have. We need to hire more teachers, TAs, staff, counselors and nurses to support. Traffic is overwhelming. I support finding alternate ways to fund NCDOT as well as alternate modes of transportation. Gun violence is a top issue for me. I would pass legislation to require a background check on every gun sold in NC.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

The surplus should be used to fully fund public education.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The General Assembly has underfunded public education for a decade. It’s not just teacher salaries. It’s the creation of extra training requirements, under paying teacher assistants, building infrastructure, longevity pay, Master’s pay and retirement benefits all need to be improved. The General Assembly has lowered class sizes for K-2 which has an immense benefit. Again, since public schools are underfunded, those small class sizes don’t include additional staff.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I firmly believe the government should not come between a woman and doctor. When and if to start a family, should be up to the woman and her family, not the government.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

I do not believe the General Assembly should pass any legislation that would exclude significant events in our country’s history, that burden educators with strict reporting requirements around books or allow parents to sue educators.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.

