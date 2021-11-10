Christos Tsiolkas wins $60,000 Melbourne prize for literature

Melbourne writer Christos Tsiolkas has been awarded one of Australia’s richest literary prizes, in recognition of his work spanning a quarter of a century.

The $60,000 Melbourne prize for literature was announced on Wednesday, with Tsiolkas honoured for his “outstanding contribution to Australian literature and to cultural and intellectual life”, according to the prize’s judges, which included writers Declan Fry and Alice Pung, and Michael Williams, the artistic director of the Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Tsiolkas has written a number of bestsellers, including Loaded, The Slap and Barracuda. Many of his works have been reproduced for television and film.

His latest novel Damascus won the 2020 Victorian premier’s prize for fiction.

A new $20,000 Professional Development award was also announced on Wednesday, with the co-editor of the Overland literary journal, Evelyn Araluen, being the inaugural recipient. Her debut collection of prose and poetry, Dropbear, was published in 2020.

Essayist, poet and critic Eloise Grills won the $15,000 writer’s prize.

Public voting for the $3,000 Civic Choice award will be announced on 11 November.