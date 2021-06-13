Christopher Sign Dies: Alabama TV Anchor Who Broke Bill Clinton Tarmac Visit With Loretta Lynch Was 45

The man who revealed that former President Bill Clinton met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email servers has died.

Christopher Sign was 45 and apparently died from suicide, according to Al.com. Police responded to his home on Saturday morning and are investigating.

More from Deadline

The Dallas, Texas native was the anchor for the local ABC station’s evening news show. While working for a TV station in Phoenix, Sign broke the news that former President Clinton in June 2016 met at Sky Harbor Airport with Lynch. The meeting raised suspicions on whether Clinton was lobbying Lynch on his wife’s behalf.

At the time, Hillary Clinton was a presidential candidate and was under investigation for using a private email server for official public communications rather than official State Department email accounts maintained on secure federal servers. That practice could have potentially revealed state secrets to foreign services.

Department of Justice and State Department investigations later concluded that there was no bias in the investigation and Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted.

“Chris was a tremendous leader in our newsroom,” wrote ABC 33/40 on Saturday in tribute to the reporter.

“He worked with our reporting staff on a daily basis, but also worked behind the scenes with the I-Team and with news managers on coverage of major events. You were very likely to get an email from him with a story idea in the middle of the night. He was passionate about journalism and showed it each and every day as he pushed himself and his colleagues to be the best.”

Story continues

Sign, who played offensive lineman at Alabama in the 1990s, wrote a book about the Bill Clinton encounter, Secret on the Tarmac.

Survivors include his wife, Laura, and three sons. No memorial plans have been announced.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.