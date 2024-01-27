Christopher Reeve Documentary ‘Super/Man’ Nears $15 Million Sale to Warner Bros.

The Christopher Reeve documentary that premiered at Sundance is headed to Warner Bros., TheWrap has learned, in a $15 million deal.

The deal for “Super/Man” has yet to close, according to an individual with knowledge of the negotiations, but Warner Bros. looks to have won a competitive bidding war for the film out of Sundance telling the inspirational story of the actor and his life after being paralyzed in a horse riding accident.

More to come…

The story includes contributions from Sharon Waxman.

