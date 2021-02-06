Christopher Plummer passes away: Veteran actor's must-watch films and where to stream them

Legendary actor Christopher Plummer passed away on Friday morning at the age of 91. The actor was associated with the film industry for over 50 years, delivering some memorable roles through the years. Plummer was also the recipient of an Academy Award, two Tony Awards as well as two Emmys.

The actor was very vibrant on stage too, having played multiple Shakespearean leads such as Hamlet, King Lear, Iago, Othello, Prospero, and Henry V.

Here are Plummer's most popular films and where to stream them in India

The Sound of Music

Although Plummer had an illustrious portfolio, it was the 1965 musical that is most famous of the lot. Playing the role of Captain von Trapp, a widower with seven children, we saw Julie Andrews' character bring out the softer aspects of the stern naval captain.

In India, the movie can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

All the Money in the World

Plummer had a sort of a resurrection in the latter part of his life, playing several wide-ranging characters. One of them is the 2017 thriller All the Money in the World. Plummer essayed the role of a rich oil baron, J Paul Getty in the film and was recast to replace Kevin Spacey just six weeks before the release of the film.

The role earned him one of his Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nominations.

It can be watched on YouTube by either renting or buying the movie.

Beginners

Plummer bagged three Oscar nominations but won only once and that was for his portrayal of Hal Fields in this 2011 movie. The romantic comedy explored the topics of love, relationship with family and exploring one's sexuality.

It can be streamed online on YouTube.

Knives Out

The super hit whodunit saw Plummer play Harlan Thrombey, a crime novelist who mysteriously dies, thereby churning the engines of the plot forward.

It is available on YouTube .

Up

Plummer also got to voice the antagonist Charles Muntz in the 2009 Pixar film. He is not a 2D villain and has a compelling backstory that makes the character well rounded.

The animation can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar.

