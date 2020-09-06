Christopher Nolan's Tenet Earns $100 Million at the Global Box Office

Christopher Nolan's film Tenet has reignited the box office. The movie released in select theatres across various countries, where cinemas have resumed operations. But the limited screening has not stopped the film from minting money at the box office. As of today, the movie has earned over $100 million at the global box office. Quite a feat for a movie that has released during the pandemic. Although, the movie is made in an estimated budget of $200 million, so the road to return of investment is long. As per Variety, the studio, Warner Bros, hopes to cross $450 million at the BO. Tenet: Twinkle Khanna 'Finally' Watches Mom Dimple Kapadia's Film Directed by Christopher Nolan (Read Tweet).

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, Tenet is a unique film about time travel. They call it time-inversion in the film. It has earned decent reviews from the critics. Well, at least from the ones who watched it. Tenet's numbers prove that viewers are not very hesitant to step out to watch a film despite the coronavirus outbreak. Although, Tenet has not opened in major markets like New York. Tenet Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Espionage Thriller, Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Garners Mixed Response From Critics.

Watch The Trailer For Tenet Here:

Multiple movies skipped a theatrical release during the pandemic and went straight to digital. Disney's high-stakes venture Mulan opted a pay per view plan on Dinsey+. Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and No Time to Die are looking forward to opening in theatres in 2020. Tenet Final Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Prestigious Film Will Be Inception of New Era.

In India, movies like Penguin, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Lootcase, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi and many others dropped on various streaming platforms.

The Indian theatres don't seem to be opening before September end. Even after the situation is tricky. Big-budget movies like, Sooryavanshi and 83, have delayed release dates in hopes that theatres will run soon.