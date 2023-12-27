Christopher Nolan On Zack Snyder’s Influence In Superhero Science-Fiction Films & The James Bond Film Snyder Wants To Take On

Christopher Nolan is praising Zack Snyder for his influence in the superhero science-fiction film genre.

The Oppenheimer director served as a producer for Snyder’s Man of Steel, based on a story that Nolan came up with alongside the Dark Knight trilogy writer David S. Goyer.

“There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack,” Nolan told The Atlantic in a profile dedicated to Snyder. “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Snyder is currently sitting on the Netflix throne with his latest film, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire. The filmmaker is already thinking of what comes next, and when it comes to existing IP, he would like to take a shot at making a James Bond-type film.

“It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond,” he told the publication. “The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

Meanwhile, Rebel Moon fans expect an extended version of the Netflix film soon, which would have “close to an hour of extra content.” Snyder recently said in an interview with EW that although he’s “super proud of the PG-13 version of the movie,” the R-rated version is his “original thesis for what the movie could be.”

