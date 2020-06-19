Why Christopher Nolan is so adamant about 'Tenet' re-opening cinemas

Christopher Nolan can't wait for audiences to see John David Washington's Tenet performance (Image by Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s single-minded pursuit to make sure that Tenet is released in movie theaters has been one of the most intriguing stories during quarantine.

It has also proven to be controversial, too, as a lot of movie fans and health experts believe that it is still way too early for people to be returning to cinemas in their droves.

Nolan has now explained exactly why he has been so insistent that Tenet isn’t just released in movie theaters, but is the first mainstream studio release to do so.

The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk director told the virtual CineEurope convention, via Deadline, that he is currently in the “final throes” of completing Tenet, before then calling it the most cinematic movie he has ever made

“I don’t want to say too much about it other than we’re extraordinarily excited about what we’ve been able to do with this material. I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience.”

“This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before.”

Nolan then said that he had to utilise all of his “experience” from his previous “actions films” in order to make Tenet, before saying that he can’t wait for audiences to see what John David Washington has done with his leading character.

Chances are audiences will get to see just that next month, as Tenet is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on July 31st.