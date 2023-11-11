Christopher Nolan responds to Oppenheimer's record-breaking success

Pierre Suu - Getty Images

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has responded to the film's record-breaking success.

Since its release in July, the film — that forms half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon — has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody. Grossing $940-plus million worldwide, Oppenheimer is Nolan's third biggest project ever.

Speaking to Variety, Nolan shared how stunned he is by the film's grosses and the recent Oscar buzz that's been circulating. "With certain films, your timing is just right in ways that you never could have predicted," he said.

"When you start making a film, you're two or three years out from when it's going to be released, so you're trying to hit a moving target as far as the interest of the audience. But sometimes you catch a wave and the story you're telling is one people are waiting for."

Oppenheimer told the story of the people behind the creation of the atomic bomb, and its first official use during World War II. Cillian Murphy played the titular J Robert Oppenheimer and was joined by an all-star cast that included Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Nolan also responded to criticism of the film for not including the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The director revealed why he intentionally chose to omit the historic bombings.

"Oppenheimer heard about the bombing at the same time that the rest of the world did," he said. "I wanted to show somebody who is starting to gain a clearer picture of the unintended consequences of his actions. It was as much about what I don't show as what I show."



The record-breaking blockbuster will be available to watch at home later this month, four months after its theatrical release. Universal confirmed the film's home release for November 21 in the US and November 22 in the UK.

Fans will be able to access three hours' worth of exclusive features, including a making-of documentary that features exclusive interviews with Nolan and other members of the movie's production team.

Oppenheimer will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and on digital platforms on November 22 in the UK.

