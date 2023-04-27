Christopher Nolan previews 'Oppenheimer,' a film about 'the most important person who’s ever lived'

LAS VEGAS – Christopher Nolan has a story to tell movie audiences, about a man he calls “the most important person who’s ever lived.”

The director’s historical thriller “Oppenheimer” (in theaters July 21), about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and his work in the 1940s that led to the atomic bomb, is a tale that’s “both dream and nightmare,” Nolan said during a presentation Wednesday at CinemaCon, the convention for theater owners and studios. “He made the world we live in, for better or for worse.”

Nolan teased that a new trailer is coming in a few weeks but showed the CinemaCon crowd an extended mix of footage that revealed the expansive and historical nature of the film and an unsettling, intense vibe that matches the man at the center of it.

Cillian Murphy stars as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Oppenheimer and other scientists race against the Nazis to develop a super-weapon, the Japanese haven’t given up yet and the Russians have a plutonium-implosion bomb much like the one Oppenheimer’s team worked on at Los Alamos (which points to spies among them), so it’s a pretty stressful time for everyone involved. (Helping to boost that is the sound of a Geiger counter in the soundtrack.)

“I know of no more dramatic tale,” said Nolan, about people who realize there’s a possibility that even the first atomic test “might set fire to the world. I wanted to be there with them in that room and see what that would have been like.”

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh were all seen in the shared footage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan unveils first footage at CinemaCon