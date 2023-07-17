Christopher Nolan cast his daughter in key Oppenheimer scene

Christopher Nolan's newest film Oppenheimer features a star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and more.

It's now been revealed that his daughter Flora also has a role in the film, one that is pretty small but quite pivotal to the movie.

As detailed in an interview with The Telegraph, Flora appears in the film as a vision to our titular lead character as a woman who has her flesh ripped from her face by a piercing white light.



The director told the publication that she was visiting the set for a week when he decided to ask her if she wanted to film the scene.

He explained: "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence, so it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

Nolan objected to a comparison between himself and director Michael Powell, who cast himself and his son as a twisted father-and-son duo in the film Peeping Tom. He did admit that probably was some unconscious deeper meaning when he cast Flora, stating: "Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions.

"But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

First reactions for Oppenheimer have been overwhelmingly positive so far, suggesting it could be one of Nolan's best of an already impressive catalogue of movies.



Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on Friday, June 21.

