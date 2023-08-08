Christopher Nkunku out for ‘extended period’ after surgery in blow for Chelsea

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku will be out for “an extended period”, likely about three and a half months, after surgery on a knee injury in a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

Nkunku was forced off during the first half of Chelsea’s final pre‑season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week. The match was played on a dreadful pitch at Soldier Field.

The initial hope was the France forward, who completed a £58m move from RB Leipzig this summer, would be out for weeks rather than months. But he is understood to have sustained meniscus damage in his left knee, necessitating an operation.

“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period,” Chelsea said in a statement on their website. “The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.”

The versatile attacker impressed during pre-season and he joins the defender Wesley Fofana as a long‑term absentee. Fofana is expected to miss much of the season after surgery on a knee injury.

Chelsea could be forced into the market for attacking additions. They are holding talks with Juventus over a swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, who is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, but the club are not interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement over a deal to sign Deivid Washington from Santos. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward, who scored six goals last season, is expected to cost €15m plus €5m in add-ons and could be loaned out to the French club Strasbourg if he completes his transfer.

The former Chelsea right-back Tino Livramento has completed his move from Southampton to Newcastle. The deal is understood to be worth close to £40m.