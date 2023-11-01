Christopher Meloni Rocks Biker Look While on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in N.Y.C

The 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' star joined the picket line on Tuesday

Christopher Meloni made a quick pit stop while picketing with SAG-AFTRA.

On Tuesday, the actor, 62, joined the New York City SAG-AFTRA picket lines in a biker-inspired ensemble.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star joined his fellow union members in a black leather moto-styled jacket, with an American flag pin and a blue, red and gray American flag-printed scarf.

He styled his ensemble with dark blue jeans, a pair of camel brown leather lace-up boots and a black SAG-AFTRA beanie. Meloni is seen in his picket line outfit while transporting his bicycle alongside the union members picketing.



While fans can’t catch Meloni in a new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime due to the strike, the star recently professed how important his friendships with his costars are to him.

During a conversation with Ellen Burstyn, who plays his on-screen mother, for Interview Magazine, Meloni told the Oscar winner she has become like a mother to him in real life.

“You know what I was thinking about yesterday?” Burstyn, 90, said. “One day on set [of Organized Crime] you said, 'Why do you do this to me, Dimi?' It’s a line from The Exorcist. And I was so stunned because my son in real life says that line to me. When you said it, it was like I was in two realities at once."

"That’s very funny," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum said. "Afterwards, I was like, “Since I’ve lost my mother a couple of years ago, you—in my life, in our work— you’re my mother.”

The actress also shared the ease of their relationship. "It’s like slipping into a pair of old shoes," she said. "I slipped into being your mother.”

Meloni's real-life mother also made an impact on the Law & Order franchise. During an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers alongside Mariska Hargitay, Meloni said SVU was first titled Sex Crimes when he was cast. When he told his mother the news, she asked, “'You got what?'” He explained, “[I said,] 'I'm on Sex Crimes!' She's like, 'Can they change the name?'"

Hargitay, 59, confirmed Meloni's mom was so passionate about changing the title that she eventually called Wolf herself, and “he did change the name!"

Meloni recently told PEOPLE how Lyme disease has directly impacted his family. The latest Global Lyme Alliance celebrity ambassador shared, “My family was affected by this disease in a very dramatic way. And it was a whole big learning curve because it took us two years to get the correct diagnoses. It was pretty heartbreaking.”

“Witnessing the ones you love more than anything in the world being relentlessly tortured before your eyes… it gets really dark," Meloni said. "There's no other light that I see, it's the bleakest thing to either experience or to witness."

Read the original article on People.