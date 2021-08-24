Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay tease 'Law and Order' fans with steamy near-kiss pic

Christopher Meloni is trying to break the internet.

On Saturday, the "Law and Order: Organized Crime" actor tweeted a steamy photo of himself and his former "Law and Order: SVU" co-star Mariska Hargitay coming in for a near-kiss – and "Law and Order" fans are losing their minds.

The pair starred as detective partners Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson for 12 seasons on "SVU" before Meloni left the show in 2011. He retired from the force as a way of writing the character off the series.

And while the two were never romantically-involved on "SVU" – Stabler's wife and five children were part of the show's storyline – that hasn't stopped loyal "L&O" watchers hoping the crime-fighting duo, and their undeniable chemistry, might one day connect.

Review:Christopher Meloni's Stabler is back, but 'Organized Crime' doesn’t feel like 'Law & Order'

"Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing It would be the end of us and the end of the internet," wrote one such fan on Friday alongside a photo of Stabler and Benson embracing.

Meloni took the bait. "#rehearsing what @Mariska?" he captioned the flirtatious pic.

Hargitay jumped in on the fun too. "Are you blushing? it’s getting hot in here @Chris_Meloni," the actress shared in a tweet of her own.

Stabler and Benson recently reunited for the "SVU" spinoff series "Organized Crime," in which Meloni returns as Stabler to head up an organized crime unit in the New York Police Department.

Story continues

More: Mariska Hargitay surprises girl who fought attempted kidnapper with 'Law & Order: SVU' trick

This, of course, leads to crossovers with Benson and her "SVU" team and more run-ins are expected throughout the season. Though it's unclear if things will really get steamy on-screen, fans are longing for it and the two are having fun teasing them.

"Omg please let this be real or on screen I'll settle for either!" one Twitter user replied.

The actors first teased their characters' reunion on Instagram in January.

Meloni posted a black and white selfie with Hargitay sitting in the background and captioned it, "We are a little bit closer."

Hargitay followed up with her own post, this time with Meloni in the background and wrote, "Now even closer..."

As far as off-screen love, Meloni, 60, has been married to Doris Sherman Williams since 1995. Hargitay, 57, is also married – to "SVU" co-star Peter Hermann since 2004.

More: Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf reflect on TV milestone as 'Law & Order: SVU' turns 21

Contributing: Bill Keveney, Rasha Ali

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay kiss pic excites 'Law & Order' fans