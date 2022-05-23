Christopher Lloyd Joins Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver in Dark Comedy ‘Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose’ (Exclusive)

American acting icon Christopher Lloyd is set to join Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver in the cast of a dark comedy called “Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Nandor” comes from writer and director Adam Sigal (“Chariot”) and is filming now in Leeds in the United Kingdom, with Lloyd due to arrive on set later this week.

The film stars Pegg as Dr. Nandor Fodor, a real-life, famed psychoanalyst, author, journalist and “parapsychologist” from Hungary who was a leading authority on poltergeists, hauntings and other paranormal phenomena and in the 1930s advanced the theory that such hauntings could be the result of past unresolved mental tensions. The film is based on a true story of Fodor’s pursuit of “Gef,” an allegedly talking mongoose that inhabited the home of a family on the Isle of Man and attracted many ghost hunters, as well as the British tabloids, in the 1930s.

Lloyd in the film will portray Dr. Price, an esteemed psychic researcher and author who is also investigating the mysterious talking mongoose named Gef.

He joins a cast that also includes the previously announced Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle, Drew Moerlein, Jessica Balmer and Edmund Kingsley, who is playing the famed illusionist Houdini.

Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns are producing “Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose” alongside Karl Hall under Future Artists Entertainment.

The film’s executive producers are Jack Christian and DJ McPherson of Filmology Finance, Matt Williams, Michael Breen, James Di Giacomo, Danny Bohnen, Chelsea Newell, Rob McGillivray and Ben Stranahan of Tip Top Productions, as well as the fan-owned entertainment company Legion M.

Christopher Lloyd, 83, has appeared in classics such as “Back to the Future,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” among many others. Most recently though he’s had a busy year, appearing in films such as the action film “Nobody” with Bob Odenkirk, “The Tender Bar” directed by George Clooney and the comedies “Queen Bees” and “Senior Moment,” all from 2021. He also appeased some online fans by performing a brief web feature as Rick in a live-action “Rick and Morty” video.

Lloyd was also recently cast in the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian” and will star in an upcoming movie about the chain retail store “Spirit Halloween.”

Christopher Lloyd is represented by Bob Gersh and Jasmine Mausner at Gersh and manager Andrew Freedman.

