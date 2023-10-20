Christopher Knight Says Working on His New Documentary About Williams Syndrome 'Melted My Heart' (Exclusive)

Christopher Knight's company Former Prodigy Media launched last year with a documentary about individuals with Williams Syndrome titled 'Truelove: The Film'

Courtesy of Former Prodigy Media Callie Truelove (left) and Christopher Knight (right)

Christopher Knight is bringing smiles to families across the country with a heartwarming new documentary.

Knight, 65, best known for his time on the beloved sitcom The Brady Bunch, has found a new role as a partner with Former Prodigy Media, which last year launched its first movie Truelove: The Film, a documentary about people with a genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome.

Williams Syndrome, first identified by researchers in 1961, is a rare genetic condition that often coincides with a number of medical and developmental problems. Individuals with Williams Syndrome often also display "advanced verbal skills, highly sociable personalities and an affinity for music," according to the Williams Syndrome Association — which is where Knight and Truelove: The Film's subject Callie Truelove step in to the picture.



"We didn't start out making a movie that would be an awareness piece for Williams syndrome, but we're grateful that it can be used in that way," Knight tells PEOPLE.



The documentary centers around Callie, a Georgia teenager with Williams Syndrome who gained social media fame after starting a Facebook page in 2014. Following Callie's appearance on the YouTube channel Special Books by Special Kids in 2017, Knight and his coproducer Phil Viardo grew interested in working with the family on a story about Callie's influence on others. As the film's official website reads: "Callie grew up to only see the good and the positive in the world and the people around her."

Courtesy of Former Prodigy Media Truelove: The Film poster

"She melted my heart. she melted my wife's heart," Knight says of first meeting Callie. "She's just miraculous in that regard, in that she brings people together — and it was not just her."

Knight tells PEOPLE that he did not know about Williams Syndrome before meeting Callie. Upon researching the condition further, he "couldn't compute" that the condition's effects display that "our genetic makeup, our personalities, our abilities to get along are also embedded in our DNA."

The Truelove team set about filming her experiences and meeting others with Williams Syndrome across the country whom she had connected with over social media. The production filmed in 2021, as complications from the COVID-19 pandemic made production difficult due to the high-risk nature of people with the disorder.



"The one audience we wanted to make sure that we were accepted by was the Williams community," Knight says of showing an early version of the movie at a conference for those affected by Williams Syndrome. "And there was a great outpouring of support at that matter of fact. Not only support, but they wanted [the final movie] immediately, interestingly, for their own families to be able to show other members... to describe what this is that their child might have,"



Truelove: The Film launched Knight and Viardo's production company and marked Viardo's directorial debut. The movie has also received awards at the Beverly Hills Film Festival, California Independent Film Festival and the Awareness Film Fest at LA live.



Courtesy of Former Prodigy Media Callie Truelove, Christopher Knight and Callie's parents in 'Truelove: The Movie'

For Knight, the documentary provides a breath of fresh air to audiences, the film industry and to Former Prodigy Media, which also released an animated narrative film titled The Inventor in September.



"It's an extension of a struggle that was laid in front of me from my childhood that is represented in [The Brady Bunch]," Knight says, recalling that his mother thought his iconic show "was simple and banal" for its friendly depiction of the fictional family.



"And I, as a 12 year old, would ask her, 'What's wrong with it? What's wrong with the family getting along?' And she really didn't have any answer, but she didn't like sweet," he adds. "But man, living harsh all of the time, it is no way for us to be building societies."



Truelove: The Film is available now on video-on-demand and is streaming on YouTube, Tubi and Plex Friday. Those interested in learning more about Williams Syndrome can visit the Williams Syndrome Association's website for more information.

