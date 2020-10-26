Christopher John Rogers Announced E-Commerce With An Optimistic Campaign

On Friday, New York-based designer and NYFW’s favourite Christopher John Rogers made an announcement that fans of his designs have been asking for since his very first presentation in September 2019. For the first time ever, Rogers’ new collection, which he calls 007, will be available to pre-order online on the just-launched ChristopherJohnRogers.com. Alongside the news, Rogers also released a campaign, shot by Alexander Saladrigas, which shows model Blue Aida being styled by Rogers himself, along with a small team of masked designers, hairstylists, and makeup artists. “Spring 2021 is as much a testament to the endless light that creativity can shine, as much as it is about the tenacity of teamwork and the optimism possible through fashion,” the release states. According to the statement, the campaign imagery was inspired by behind-the-scenes images by Richard Avedon, the iconic fashion photographer who shot everyone from Tupac to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

Rogers didn’t present the new collection during NYFW as he normally does, but instead, while Paris Fashion Week was happening, in the form of a 41-piece lookbook, featuring the designer’s signatures, from voluminous silhouettes to eye-catching colours. Rogers experimented more with fitted garments this season, as well as corset-like pieces and a striped maxi dress with an extremely low back — yes, even lower than Kim Kardashian West’s thong-baring Givenchy dress. Exquisitely tailored suits and exaggerated hourglass shapes were also included in the collection.

View photos

By now in his career, Christopher John Rogers is no longer an emerging designer. In 2019, he won the coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Prize. He garnered accolades from the fashion industry with every collection he has since shown. He’s also dressed Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Cardi B. Oh, and Rihanna, too. With the release of his spring ‘21 campaign and the announcement of his e-commerce business, it’s clear that Rogers is entering the next phase in his plan for global fashion domination — something we can’t wait to watch play out.

See the entire 007 campaign, below, and pre-order your favourite pieces on ChristopherJohnRogers.com.

View photos

View photos