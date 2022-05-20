Christopher Gorham & Becki Newton Revive ‘Ugly Betty’ Characters On ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Set

Rosy Cordero
·3 min read

Chris Gorham and Becki Newton revived their Ugly Betty characters Henry Grubstick and Amanda Tanen, respectively, for a couple of silly skits while working on the set of their new series, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Gorham as Henry and Newton as Amanda - Credit: Everett
Gorham as Henry and Newton as Amanda - Credit: Everett

Everett

More from Deadline

In a video exclusive to Deadline (above), Amanda has spotted a man who looks identical to Henry, Betty Suarez’s (America Ferrera) boyfriend. While in shock, she calls up her bestie Marc (Michael Urie) to dish about this mysterious guy.

“Marc, it’s me. I have something important to tell you,” she tells the person on the line. “Grubstick has a twin who is really hot. I just saw him and I’m going to text you pictures all day. Ok, stay tuned.”

Gorham laughs while thinking about making the videos with Newton, who he says is one of the costars he’s seen regularly since his time on Ugly Betty ended. Although the pair only had a few days where their schedules coincided while on The Lincoln Lawyer, they definitely had the past on their minds.

“I can’t remember when was the last time I saw Becki before The Lincoln Lawyer, but we always saw each other once every couple of years, at least,” Gorham tells Deadline. “I remember feeling really nervous when we were negotiating with the Netflix series because I thought the producers would put together that Becki and I had worked together before. I also worried they’d not give me the part because [my character] Trevor Elliot is so unlike Henry Grubstick. She was the first person I told after it was all done and it was really great to work with her again. She’s a total sweetheart.”

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot on “The Lincoln Lawyer” - Credit: Netflix
Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot on “The Lincoln Lawyer” - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

Newton wasn’t the only person in the cast of the Netflix series Gorham has previously worked with. In 1997, he appeared in four episodes of Party of Five alongside Neve Campbell, who portrays Maggy McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer.

“When I did Party of Five, Neve and I shared some scenes but we didn’t really interact so we didn’t spend a lot of time together back then. I mostly worked with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Scott Wolf,” he shares. “This time around, we got to know each other better. She was so lovely and really sweet.”

Gorham’s role in The Lincoln Lawyer was pretty opposite to most of the characters he’s brought to life throughout his career. Trevor is a tech bro accused of killing his wife and her lover who ends up with a new attorney, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) after his first lawyer was murdered.

Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t finished watching the series, the following contains major plot points from the finale.

“When I got the first script, I didn’t know on that first read that he did it,” Gorham reveals. “Having done enough television, we work really hard in the first and second scenes to make him seem innocent and trustworthy. So I was pretty sure that he did do it, but I didn’t know right off the bat. In fact, after I got cast, it was one of the first questions that [executive producer] Ted [Humprey] asked me. I told him he probably did kill his wife, but that it is really important to plan so that the audience doesn’t know that. The way I did that was by deciding that despite the violence and all the other stuff, Trevor did love his wife. And that Mickey was right about him having become addicted to success, money, and the attention he got from taking credit for Lara’s breakthrough. It’s kind of tragic because the drug wins and it’s really not a happy ending for anybody.”

He added, “That cocktail party scene where Trevor finally takes off his mask and is such an asshole to Mickey was so great. It’s really fun to be the bad guy.”

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream in its entirety via Netflix.

Gorham’s second Ugly Betty skit with Becki Newton can be found below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christopher Gorham (@chrisgorham)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Team Canada coach Claude Julien said the game was closer than the lopsided scored i

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte