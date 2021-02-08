Tory MP accused of peddling dangerous misconceptions about COVID in live interview

Sir Christopher Chope was accused of peddling 'dangerous misconceptions'. (Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A Tory MP has been accused of peddling “dangerous misconceptions” after calling for an end to England’s coronavirus lockdown.

Sir Christopher Chope made a series of claims about the state of COVID-19 which Stephen Reicher, an adviser to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), described as “outright falsehoods”.

Chope is among a group of backbench Conservative lockdown sceptics demanding that restrictions are lifted once the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated.

During an interview on LBC on Sunday:

1) Chope claimed: “The NHS is coping even with as many COVID patients it’s got, it’s coping very well.

“There is no justification any longe for having a lockdown based on the NHS being saved. The NHS’s job is to save us.”

While daily hospital admissions are now in a welcome decline, the government’s COVID statistics show the situation remains extremely serious.

As of Monday last week, the last date for which data is available, 32,908 people were in UK hospitals with COVID-19.

This compares to 12 April last year, at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, when 21,686 patients were in hospital.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Anthony Gordon, professor of critical care medicine at Imperial College London, said intensive care units were still “full to the rafters” and warned the public would have to wait longer for “relief”.

2) Chope said: "Come 8 March, 15m people [in the top four priority groups of over-70s, care home residents, clinically extremely vulnerable people and frontline NHS and social care staff] will have had their vaccinations for at least three weeks.

"They will have the immunity that comes with that and the restricted ability to transmit the disease.

"There’s can’t be any justification beyond 8 March for restricting people’s freedom. Everybody should be free."

Contrary to Chope's claim, however, Sage advisers have previously warned further “explosive” epidemics are possible if lockdown restrictions are eased before enough people are vaccinated.

Story continues

And in a climate of new COVID variants, there are growing questions about the extent to which vaccines can prevent transmission. Concerns have been raised, for example, that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab may be less effective against the South African variant.

3) Chope said: "People realise you’re going to have massive civil obedience if people in large numbers, the tens of millions, feel there is no reason any longer to be restricted in their economic and social activities."

Far from "tens of millions", a YouGov survey suggested 85% of Britons supported the national lockdown measures that were once again reimposed last month.

Prof Reicher, a psychologist who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours, which advises Sage, appeared on LBC after Chope, later said the Christchurch MP was peddling “dangerous misconceptions”.

He said Chope's claims were "based on a combination of unfounded claims and outright falsehoods". "This is dangerous talk that will cost lives," he added.

Yahoo News UK has approached Chope's office for comment.

Watch: What you can and can't do during England's third national lockdown