Christopher Briney does not sing in the “Mean Girls” musical: 'I was so fine with it'

The "Summer I Turned Pretty" star plays Aaron Samuels in the new iteration.

His hair might look sexy pushed back, but don't expect Aaron Samuels to sing.

In January, the new Mean Girls movie musical will hit theaters, but there is one North Shore student who steers clear of the musical numbers, and let's just say he's not as good at math as he thinks he is.

When The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney first read about the Mean Girls audition in his inbox in September of 2022, he saw that there was singing involved and decided to pass on the opportunity. Then, when the audition came back around and suddenly singing wasn't part of the equation, he was much more interested.

"I was so fine with it," Briney says of not singing. "I don't want to do that to people. And I don't know. I think if I worked on it, if someone gave me some coaching, I'd be fine. But it's also just so different. The level that the people in this movie are singing at isn't something you can just pick up. They were born to do that and I wasn't born to do that."

Without the singing, Briney was able to focus on bringing Aaron to life, a character originated on screen by Jonathan Bennett in the 2004 pop culture phenomenon. "He's trying to be good," Briney says of Cady's (Angourie Rice) crush. "He really does care about people and he cares about doing the right thing, but I think he's left in the dark a little bit. But given the information he has, he's trying to be good."

He's trying to be good...he's just not singing about it.

Mean Girls hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 12.

