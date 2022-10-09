Christopher Bell Wins NASCAR Roval Race, Kyle Larson Eliminated from Playoffs

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

A major deficit in points over the last two races meant that Christopher Bell effectively needed to win today's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte "Roval" infield road course to advance to the next round of the playoffs. He, of course, did just that.

Bell was not a major factor throughout the day, but he stayed near the front through what had mostly been an uncharacteristically calm race when a caution for debris on track led t a few late restarts. Bell pulled away on the final lap, taking his third career win and guaranteeing his advancement into the Round of Eight.

Bell will be joined by 2020 series champion Chase Elliott, who spun out of position to win late but had already been locked in by virtue of a win at Talladega last weekend. He will not, however, be joined by 2021 series champion Kyle Larson.

The defending champion suffered a mechanical issue late, putting Chase Briscoe in position to fight forward when the late cautions created passing opportunities. With a little help from a questionable block from teammate Cole Custer, Briscoe sailed forward on the day's final restart to eliminate Larson and grab his own spot in the Round of Eight. Briscoe, Elliott, and Bell will be joined by Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and William Byron. Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez joined Larson in being eliminated, while Alex Bowman was already effectively eliminated by missing the last two races due to concussion-like symptoms lingering from a crash at Texas two weeks ago. Cindric finished 21st on track, while Suarez struggled to 36th after suffering a power steering failure.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, then closes the Round of Eight at Homestead-Miami and Martinsville. In three weeks, we will know which four teams and drivers will contend for a championship at Phoenix.

You Might Also Like