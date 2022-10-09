Christopher Bell passes Kevin Harvick at Charlotte Roval to advance in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Christopher Bell was in a must-win situation entering Sunday. And thanks to some Roval chaos, he did just that.
Chase Elliott was in cruise control for much of Stage 3, maintaining a four-second lead as the race stayed under green for the most it ever has in the history of the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
But a sponsorship sign on the inside wall on Turn 7 that blew onto the track prompted a caution and a restart with six laps to go, and flung the race into chaos. Elliott, contending for the lead, got nudged by Tyler Reddick and spun out — paving the way for Kevin Harvick to move into the lead and Christopher Bell to move into P2.
Then came a six-minute red flag — reparations needed to be made to the racetrack — and a final restart. Bell then pushed ahead on that final restart and pulled away from the rest of the field and then readied for a trip to Victory Lane.
“Man, you just got to be there at the end of these things,” Bell said, a few moments after celebrating at the start-finish line, something not many expected him to do Sunday. “I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win. No secret that road courses have not been our strength year. We were just there at the right time. We obviously weren’t in position to win, we rolled the dice, gambled, it paid off for us.
Kevin Harvick hung on for second place on Sunday, and Kyle Busch placed third.
Who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?
With the win, Christopher Bell automatically advanced to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. But who else made it through? With the chaotic finish, it was tough to tell.
Here’s what the scoring tells us:
Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Bell have advanced to the Round of 8.
Kyle Larson, the reigning Cup champion, was eliminated on Sunday. In Stage 3, the driver knocked into the wall in Turn 7, jarring loose that aforementioned wall sign and breaking a rear toe link. That doomed the rest of his day.
The No. 5 driver was only upset at himself.
“There’s definitely no other person to blame but myself for today,” Larson said post-race. “I feel like our team put ourselves in position as well as we could on points. Got as many stage points as we could. I think it was plus 27 or 28 at the time when I screwed up. Just for no reason either. I wasn’t even pushing that hard at that moment.”
Another driver with a heartbreaking Sunday was Daniel Suarez. The No. 99 car lost power steering late in Stage 3, and he fell and fell in the field. Suarez ended five laps down and eliminated from the championship chase.
His TrackHouse Racing teammate, Chastain, also had a rough day. The No. 1 car team pushed the car into the garage in Stage 3 thanks to mechanical issues, but Chastain’s points were enough to allow him to remain in the playoff field, even after Bell won.
Unofficial results from Charlotte Motor Speedway
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Laps
Best time
Best speed
1
20
Christopher Bell (P)
--
112
82.613
101.098
2
4
Kevin Harvick
1.79
112
82.883
100.769
3
18
Kyle Busch
1.976
112
82.816
100.85
4
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
3.136
112
81.795
102.109
5
31
Justin Haley
4.635
112
82.64
101.065
6
17
Chris Buescher
4.974
112
83.155
100.439
7
45
Bubba Wallace (P)
5.442
112
82.631
101.076
8
8
Tyler Reddick
6.839
112
82.359
101.41
9
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
6.973
112
83.274
100.295
10
3
Austin Dillon
8.329
112
83.069
100.543
11
43
Erik Jones
8.716
112
83.115
100.487
12
7
Corey LaJoie
8.89
112
82.781
100.893
13
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
9.148
112
83.458
100.074
14
6
Brad Keselowski
9.412
112
83.482
100.046
15
10
Aric Almirola
10.045
112
83.398
100.146
16
24
William Byron (P)
10.639
112
82.339
101.434
17
19
Martin Truex Jr
11.151
112
82.977
100.654
18
22
Joey Logano (P)
11.833
112
82.088
101.744
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
16.053
112
83.535
99.982
20
9
Chase Elliott (P)
16.809
112
82.493
101.245
21
2
Austin Cindric # (P)
18.86
112
82.768
100.909
22
23
Ty Gibbs(i)
19.024
112
83.144
100.452
23
48
Noah Gragson(i) (P)
20.706
112
83.077
100.533
24
41
Cole Custer
30.528
112
82.937
100.703
25
42
Ty Dillon
31.678
112
83.783
99.686
26
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
33.921
112
82.738
100.945
27
34
Michael McDowell
47.159
112
82.79
100.882
28
21
Harrison Burton #
-1
111
83.681
99.808
29
77
Mike Rockenfeller
-1
111
84.345
99.022
30
38
Todd Gilliland #
-1
111
83.057
100.557
31
78
Josh Williams(i)
-2
110
85.047
98.205
32
51
JJ Yeley(i)
-2
110
85.407
97.791
33
27
Loris Hezemans(i)
-2
110
84.85
98.433
34
50
Conor Daly
-3
109
84.127
99.278
35
5
Kyle Larson (P)
-5
107
82.627
101.081
36
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
-5
107
82.716
100.972
37
1
Ross Chastain (P)
-9
103
83.033
100.587
38
15
Joey Hand
-33
79
84.055
99.364
39
26
Daniil Kvyat(i)
-95
17
84.993
98.267