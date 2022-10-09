Christopher Bell passes Kevin Harvick at Charlotte Roval to advance in NASCAR Cup playoffs

Alex Zietlow
·5 min read

Christopher Bell was in a must-win situation entering Sunday. And thanks to some Roval chaos, he did just that.

Chase Elliott was in cruise control for much of Stage 3, maintaining a four-second lead as the race stayed under green for the most it ever has in the history of the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But a sponsorship sign on the inside wall on Turn 7 that blew onto the track prompted a caution and a restart with six laps to go, and flung the race into chaos. Elliott, contending for the lead, got nudged by Tyler Reddick and spun out — paving the way for Kevin Harvick to move into the lead and Christopher Bell to move into P2.

Then came a six-minute red flag — reparations needed to be made to the racetrack — and a final restart. Bell then pushed ahead on that final restart and pulled away from the rest of the field and then readied for a trip to Victory Lane.

“Man, you just got to be there at the end of these things,” Bell said, a few moments after celebrating at the start-finish line, something not many expected him to do Sunday. “I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win. No secret that road courses have not been our strength year. We were just there at the right time. We obviously weren’t in position to win, we rolled the dice, gambled, it paid off for us.

Kevin Harvick hung on for second place on Sunday, and Kyle Busch placed third.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) burns out after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) burns out after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?

With the win, Christopher Bell automatically advanced to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. But who else made it through? With the chaotic finish, it was tough to tell.

Here’s what the scoring tells us:

Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Bell have advanced to the Round of 8.

Kyle Larson, the reigning Cup champion, was eliminated on Sunday. In Stage 3, the driver knocked into the wall in Turn 7, jarring loose that aforementioned wall sign and breaking a rear toe link. That doomed the rest of his day.

The No. 5 driver was only upset at himself.

“There’s definitely no other person to blame but myself for today,” Larson said post-race. “I feel like our team put ourselves in position as well as we could on points. Got as many stage points as we could. I think it was plus 27 or 28 at the time when I screwed up. Just for no reason either. I wasn’t even pushing that hard at that moment.”

Another driver with a heartbreaking Sunday was Daniel Suarez. The No. 99 car lost power steering late in Stage 3, and he fell and fell in the field. Suarez ended five laps down and eliminated from the championship chase.

His TrackHouse Racing teammate, Chastain, also had a rough day. The No. 1 car team pushed the car into the garage in Stage 3 thanks to mechanical issues, but Chastain’s points were enough to allow him to remain in the playoff field, even after Bell won.

Unofficial results from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Laps

Best time

Best speed

1

20

Christopher Bell (P)

--

112

82.613

101.098

2

4

Kevin Harvick

1.79

112

82.883

100.769

3

18

Kyle Busch

1.976

112

82.816

100.85

4

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

3.136

112

81.795

102.109

5

31

Justin Haley

4.635

112

82.64

101.065

6

17

Chris Buescher

4.974

112

83.155

100.439

7

45

Bubba Wallace (P)

5.442

112

82.631

101.076

8

8

Tyler Reddick

6.839

112

82.359

101.41

9

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

6.973

112

83.274

100.295

10

3

Austin Dillon

8.329

112

83.069

100.543

11

43

Erik Jones

8.716

112

83.115

100.487

12

7

Corey LaJoie

8.89

112

82.781

100.893

13

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

9.148

112

83.458

100.074

14

6

Brad Keselowski

9.412

112

83.482

100.046

15

10

Aric Almirola

10.045

112

83.398

100.146

16

24

William Byron (P)

10.639

112

82.339

101.434

17

19

Martin Truex Jr

11.151

112

82.977

100.654

18

22

Joey Logano (P)

11.833

112

82.088

101.744

19

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

16.053

112

83.535

99.982

20

9

Chase Elliott (P)

16.809

112

82.493

101.245

21

2

Austin Cindric # (P)

18.86

112

82.768

100.909

22

23

Ty Gibbs(i)

19.024

112

83.144

100.452

23

48

Noah Gragson(i) (P)

20.706

112

83.077

100.533

24

41

Cole Custer

30.528

112

82.937

100.703

25

42

Ty Dillon

31.678

112

83.783

99.686

26

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

33.921

112

82.738

100.945

27

34

Michael McDowell

47.159

112

82.79

100.882

28

21

Harrison Burton #

-1

111

83.681

99.808

29

77

Mike Rockenfeller

-1

111

84.345

99.022

30

38

Todd Gilliland #

-1

111

83.057

100.557

31

78

Josh Williams(i)

-2

110

85.047

98.205

32

51

JJ Yeley(i)

-2

110

85.407

97.791

33

27

Loris Hezemans(i)

-2

110

84.85

98.433

34

50

Conor Daly

-3

109

84.127

99.278

35

5

Kyle Larson (P)

-5

107

82.627

101.081

36

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

-5

107

82.716

100.972

37

1

Ross Chastain (P)

-9

103

83.033

100.587

38

15

Joey Hand

-33

79

84.055

99.364

39

26

Daniil Kvyat(i)

-95

17

84.993

98.267

