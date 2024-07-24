Christoph Freund: Our impression is great

New coach Vincent Kompany isn't the only one experiencing his first Tegernsee training camp with FC Bayern. For Christoph Freund, sporting director since September 2023, it's also his first pre-season with the club. Ahead of the friendly against FC Rottach-Egern at the end of the camp, the 47-year-old revealed his impressions, which were thoroughly positive: "We've been very well received and had a great time here," said Freund.

The Austrian wasn't just enthused by the scenery and the people, but also by the focused and intensive work carried out by the new Bayern boss Kompany with his coaching staff and the players in pre-season so far. "There's a lot of energy and passion there," Freund summarised. "Not all the boys are here yet, but the work has been very good with the group up until now. The impression is great."

Watch the complete interview below:

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

The team also made sure that Freund was in a good mood on the journey home from Tegernsee on Wednesday evening. The first pre-season friendly against FC Rottach-Egern ended in a fitting 14-1 win.

The summary of the action in the match report:

