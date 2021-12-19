Christmas weather forecast: warm and calm conditions for most Australians and a scorcher in Perth

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Christmas Day will bring warm weather and calm conditions for most Australians, but those in the north should brace for a potential storm, while temperatures are set to soar in the west.

The La Niña downpours of recent weeks are not expected to make an appearance on Christmas Day, with warm and potentially cloudy weather opening the door to outside festivities across most state capitals. The south-eastern cities will enjoy temperatures just shy of 30C, while Queenslanders should prepare for showers. Perth is set for a 40C scorcher and Darwin may be in for a storm.

Senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology Jackson Browne said it was “fairly typical” Christmas Day weather for Darwin and Perth, but a “little bit more muted” than usual for those in the south east.

“Probably a bit more cloud than there otherwise would be, but you can explain that away with La Niña,” he said.

He warned people should keep their festivities flexible and take the forecast, which is six days out, with a “massive grain of salt”.

“Meteorology isn’t an exact science and uncertainty increases with the amount of time,” he said.

Sydney

Christmas Day will bring a predicted top of 28C in Sydney and 31C in Penrith, with cloudy skies expected across the city. Along the coast, Newcastle is likely to see a top of 29 and a cooler 26 in Wollongong. To the west, temperatures are expected in the low to mid-30s, with a hot 38C day predicted for Broken Hill. Those planning to spend Christmas at the beach will be pleased to hear calm seas and swells predicted not only for Sydney, but across the country.

Melbourne

Melburnians can expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 29C, one degree hotter than their NSW counterparts. “That’s a bit unusual, because it’s usually warmer in Sydney,” Browne said. Some light wind may be around, picking up through the morning, and there’s a slight chance of a shower. Those in northern Victoria can expect a hotter Christmas Day, with temperatures in the mid-30s predicted for towns including Bendigo and Shepparton.

Adelaide

Those in Adelaide should look forward to a mostly sunny day of 30C. A high pressure ridge stretching east from the South Australian capital will see “relatively mild and settled weather” across the south east of the country.

Canberra

The nation’s capital is predicted to see similar weather to Melbourne and Sydney, with some likely clouds and a top of 28C. Light winds are expected, and there’s a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Brisbane

Brisbane is expecting a top of 29C with a “reasonable” chance of showers, Browne said. People all the way up the Queensland coast should be prepared for the same, with rainfall possible in Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns.

Tropical moisture moving in from Indonesia and the Coral Sea will introduce wetter conditions across the north of the country, stretching from the Top End across the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Darwin

The weather is expected to be less settled in Darwin, where showers and a possible storm are expected amid a predicted top of 34C. The tropical moisture moving in will see “quite a bit” of rainfall offshore, Browne said.

In Alice Springs, the mercury is predicted to hit 38C but cooler minimum temperatures are expected to spare the red centre from heatwave conditions.

Perth

West Australians should brace themselves for heat during the festivities, with the Perth mercury expected to hit 40C. Browne said it was “quite a warm temperature” but “not entirely unheard of” for the state capital’s Christmas Day.

Hobart

Tasmanians will have a cooler Christmas Day than the rest of the country with an expected high of 23C in Hobart. There’s a 20% chance of rain.