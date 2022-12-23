Christmas weather forecast: Does the Met Office predict a white Christmas?

The UK’s recent cold spell resulted in the first snowfall of the year in some regions of the nation.

Many people are curious as to whether it will snow in London this winter due to the chilly weather, which has naturally sparked talk about the potential of a white Christmas.

Will we see any flakes fall in the capital? Here’s what we know.

Saturday, December 24

Christmas Eve will be mostly dry for Londoners, with lengthy bright or sunny spells.

The early morning temperature in London is expected to be 9°C. But it might feel more like 6°C when factoring in the wind and other weather conditions.

The temperature around noon will hit a relatively balmy 10°C, however, it will feel more like 7°C. The humidity will be around 75 per cent with a wind speed of 21km/h.

Once the evening arrives, temperatures will settle around 8°C and 10°C, but the chance of rain will still remain low, with a wind speed of 16km/h.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers. High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.”

Sunday, December 25

Temperatures on Christmas Day will be average for the time of year.

There will be a continuation of unsettled weather, with Met Office saying: “Conditions may be widely changeable, with some spells of rain.”

Christmas Day will feel slightly colder compared to the previous day, with the temperature averaging 7°C.

There is a strong chance of rain in the morning but this is expected to settle as the day goes on.

Wind speed is expected to be low during the day but increase through to the night.

Monday, December 26

Boxing Day is expected to bright and colder.

Starting off with sunny spells, expect some outbreaks of heavy rain during the night.

The temperature will average at 7°C, and it will be a mild but breezy night.