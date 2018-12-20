Christmas TV guide: Every Premier League and Championship game to be shown live this festive season

There are plenty of Premier League, EFL and SPFL games on television over Christmas

Christmas is a time to eat too much, see family and tuck into a feast of football on the television.

Across the English game, every team in the Premier League and EFL will play four games between December 21 and January 3 – meaning games galore live on the box.

Barely a day goes by without a game shown by Sky Sports or BT Sport and Yahoo Sport UK have put together the ultimate guide to Christmas football.

So whether you only want to watch the big games, or Australia’s A League will get you out of bed at 8am on Boxing Day, we’ve got you covered.

December

21: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach (19.30pm, BT Sport 2) Wolves v Liverpool (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

22: Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City (8.50am, BT Sport 1) Arsenal v Burnley (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Barnet v Dover Athletic (12.35pm, BT Sport 1), Cardiff City v Manchester United (5.30pm, BT Sport 1), Hull City v Swansea City (5.30pm), Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich (5.30pm, BT Sport 2), PSG v Nantes (8.00pm, BT Sport 1), Lyon v Montpellier (8.00pm, BT Sport 2).

23: St Johnstone v Rangers (12.15pm, BT Sport 1), Holstein Keil v Hamburg (12.30pm, BT Sport 2), Aston Villa v Leeds United (1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Augsburg v Wolfsburg (14.30pm, BT Sport 2) Everton v Tottenham (4.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Hoffenheim v Mainz (5.00pm, BT Sport 2).

26: Adelaide United v Western Sydney (8.50am, BT Sport 1), Fulham v Huddersfield (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Aberdeen v Celtic (2.00pm, BT Sport 1), Sheffield United v Derby County (3.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Brighton v Arsenal (5.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Watford v Chelsea (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

27: Southampton v West Ham (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

28: Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (8.50am, BT Sport 1).

29: Sydney v Brisbane Roar (8.50am, BT Sport 1), Rangers v Celtic (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Barrow v Salford City (12.35pm, BT Sport 1), Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm, BT Sport 1), Hibernian v Hearts (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

30: Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United (8.00am, BT Sport 1), Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Southampton v Manchester City (2.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Manchester United v Bournemouth (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

31: Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (8.50am, BT Sport 1).

The Christmas period rounds off with a clash of the current Premier League top two

January

1: Everton v Leicester (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (3.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Cardiff v Tottenham (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event), Bromley v Sutton United (7.45pm, BT Sport 1).

2: Newcastle v Manchester United (8.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

3: Manchester City v Liverpool (8.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event).