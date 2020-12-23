Christmas TV specials 2020: Every festive special on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 this year
There’s no doubt that Christmas this year is bound to feel a little different amid the ongoing pandemic, but at least we have some TV to look forward to.
For many, watching Christmas specials is as much a part of the holiday tradition as putting up the Christmas tree. While much has fallen through this year due to Covid-19, the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 have managed to pull together a holiday schedule worth noting.
The Vicar of Dibley and 8 Out of 10 Cats will provide much-needed doses of laughter. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the annual Christmas specials of Call the Midwife and of course, Doctor Who. This year's episode will see Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and her crew go up against government-endorsed Daleks running rampant in London.
Below is a list of Christmas specials you can expect to see on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 this festive season. Happy viewing!
BBC One
Call the Midwife Christmas Special
Doctor Who “The Revolution of the Daleks”
Strictly: The Christmas Countdown – 25 Greatest Performances
EastEnders Christmas Special
Blankety Blank
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Worzel Gummidge: Saucing Nancy
Ghosts Christmas Special
Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown
The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity
The Great British Sewing Bee
Sir David Attenborough’s Meerkat: A Dynasties Special
The Wall vs Celebrites
The Graham Norton Show
BBC Two
Upstart Crow Christmas Special
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing
Being Bridget (Bridget Jones retrospective)
QI Christmas Quiz with Sandi Toksvig
Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat, Repeat Christmas special
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
The Gruffalo and Me: The Magical World of Julia Donaldson
ITV
Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas
Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill and Dean
Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure
The Story of SM:TV Live
Birds of a Feather Christmas Special
Channel 4
One Night in… Hamleys
8 out of 10 Cats Christmas Special
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas
The Supervet at Christmas
Quentin Blake’s Clown
Reindeer’s First Christmas
Snackmasters Christmas Special
Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020
The Great Christmas Bake Off
First Dates Christmas
Inside KFC at Christmas
The Great Festive Bake Off
The Last Leg of the Year
Gogglebox: Best of 2020
Celebrity Gogglebox: Best of 2020
Chitty Flies Again
Taskmaster Festive Special
Gogglebox Festive Special
Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast
Big Fat Quiz of Everything