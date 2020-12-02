Christmas TV guide 2020: The films and shows coming to BBC iPlayer
Christopher Nolan’s 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk will enjoy its British TV premiere this Christmas, as the BBC announces its arrival on iPlayer on Boxing Day.
The gripping thriller which stars Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy, will land on the BBC’s streaming platform alongside other premieres including Tom Holland’s solo MCU debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Daniel Day-Lewis’s cinematic swansong Phantom Thread and Aardman’s stone age romp Early Man.
The full film line up on BBC One over Christmas is below:
Christmas Eve
09:00 Kung Fu Panda
10:25 Kung Fu Panda Holiday
12: 35 Moana
14:15 Cars 3
16:15 Paddington 2
Christmas Day
13:15 Early Man
15:10 Coco
Boxing Day
08:55 Madagascar Escape 2 Africa
10:15 Penguins of Madagascar
13:20 Brave
17:00 Grease
21:05 Dunkirk
New Year’s Eve
09:00 Home
10:25 Monsters vs Aliens
14:20 Beauty and the Beast
New Year’s Day
09:00 Captain Underpants
10:40 The Boss Baby
14:00 How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
16:30 Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
22:55 Guardians of the Galaxy
iPlayer
Week 51 (19-25 December) will herald the new arrival of Call The Midwife (Christmas Day), Sports Personality of the Year (20 December), Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy (22 December), Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children (21 December) and the latest all-star Julia Donaldson adaption Zog and the Flying Doctors (Christmas Day).
The final episode of this season of His Dark Materials S2 makes the full S1&2 boxset from Sunday 20 December, joining other boxsets of Line of Duty, Ghosts and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.
Films available on Week 51 include Spider-Man: Homecoming (22 December), Early Man (Christmas Day), Phantom Thread (21 December) and Paddington 2 (20 December) “plus many others”.
Week 52 (26 December-1 January) brings all 8 episodes of brand new drama The Serpent (New Year’s Day), plus new Black Narcissus (Sunday, 27 December), this year’s Doctor Who special (New Year’s Day), and there’s Sara Pascoe’s The Last Woman on Earth (from 27 December) and new series Pandemonium (30 December).
On New Year’s Day iPlayer will launch box sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and of Pretty Little Liars; The Perfectionists.
The whole 12-series boxset of Doctor Who will be available to hype you up for the New Year’s Day special, and some new iPlayer-exclusive additions to the Storyville collection.
Films this week include Dunkirk (Boxing Day), How To Train Your Dragon: 2, 3 and Homecoming Special (New Year’s Day), there’s the 1978 classic Grease (Boxing Day) and a New Year’s Day treat of The Boss Baby (New Year’s Day).