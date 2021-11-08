Christmas tree permits for Tahoe and Eldorado will be available online. Here’s what to know

Forests near Sacramento are getting ready to sell tree cutting permits online ahead of the holiday season.

Before cutting down a tree in a national forest, you need a Forest Service-issued permit and must follow specific guidelines, which can vary.

Here’s where you can get your permit in the Sacramento area:

Eldorado National Forest

Christmas tree permits for Eldorado National Forest go on sale online on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Due to the Caldor Fire, the Mormon Emigrant Trail, Silver Fork Road and North-South Road will not be available for tree cutting this season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The permits are $10 per tree, with a limit of two for each household. There will also be a $2.50 processing fee.

“The 2021 tree quota is expected to sell out quickly and no additional permits will be issued after they sell out,” the USDA said on its website.

You can purchase your permit here.

Tahoe National Forest

Holiday tree permits for the Tahoe National Forest goes on sale beginning Tuesday. You’ll have a choice of the American River Ranger District, Sierraville Ranger District, Truckee Ranger District and Yuba River Ranger District.

Permits is $10 per tree. There is a maximum of two trees.

To purchase online or to find more information on maps, where you can find your tree and which trees you can cut, you can go here.

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

You can get your Christmas tree permit from the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit starting Nov. 17.

Permits are sold online only and supplies are limited.

With a LTBMU permit, you can pick from cedars, fir and pine trees. You will get information on how to select the best tree and a map of tree cutting areas after purchasing a permit.

Details on fees are not available yet. You can find more information and make your purchase here.

Plumas National Forest

Permits for trees in the Plumas National Forest began on Nov. 1. The season for tree cutting lasts until Dec. 31.

It is $10 per tree with a limit of two. You can get your permit online or by mailing in a request at the Plumas National Forest Supervisors Office at 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy.

Story continues

For more information about the permit and how to plan your trip, you can go to the permit purchasing site.

Be prepared before you buy

Be sure to read all the need-to-know information on the permit purchasing website before getting your tickets. The USDA also recommends that you set up an account on Recreation.gov before the permit sale date so you can check out quicker.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.