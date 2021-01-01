Here is what to do with your Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver after the holidays

'Tis the season to remove the tinsel and toss the tree, which may now be looking like a tinder stick in the living room.

If you are one of the many British Columbians who decorated a real Christmas tree this year and now want to dispose of it, the Recycling Council of British Columbia has a full list by region of places where you can pitch your pine.

Officials advise that all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags be removed before taking trees to a chipping event as they could pose a safety hazard.

In Metro Vancouver, several municipalities and organizations have already announced how residents can properly dispose of their trees.

Vancouver

Properties that already receive weekly green bin service are eligible for curbside Christmas tree collection during the second weekend of January. To ensure pickup, set your tree out before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The tree must be real, stripped of decor and placed on its side at the same location where bins are set out for collection. Trees sprayed with snow foam will not be collected.

Vancouverites can also take their trees to the Vancouver South Transfer Station or Vancouver Landfill until Jan. 31.

A third option is to cut the tree into small pieces and place in the green bin for pick up. Pieces should be less than 50 cm in length and less than 10 cm in diameter.

Previously held Vancouver chipping events hosted by the Lion's Club have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Surrey

Trees can be recycled at the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society's annual tree chipping event on Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Guildford Town Centre. The event will operate as a drive-thru.

Trees are accepted with a small cash donation that will benefit local youth and family programs.

On Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., trees can also be dropped off at the east parking lot on King George Boulevard at Central City and the Surrey Central Lions Club will chip it. A minimum $5 donation is required, with proceeds going to the Surrey Food Bank.

Trees can also be dropped off at the Surrey Transfer Station at 9770 192 St.

Burnaby

Residential Christmas tree collection will take place in Burnaby from Jan. 4 until Jan. 22 and real trees can be left for pick up where green bins are regularly placed.

Trees must be stripped bare and those sprayed with snow foam cannot be recycled.

Burnaby's Eco-Centre at 4855 Still Creek Dr. also accepts Christmas trees free of charge from Burnaby residents with proof of residency.

Richmond

Richmond's annual Christmas tree chipping event will take place Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Garry Point Park. Donations are welcomed to help support Richmond firefighters' charities.

Other options to recycle your Christmas tree include taking it to the Richmond Recycling Depot at 5555 Lynas Lane from Jan . 2 onwards or cutting and bundling it for curbside pick up by the city.

Visit the city's website for more details on how to leave your tree for curbside collection.

Coquitlam

Real trees free of tinsel and decor can be chipped by donation at three community events in Coquitlam.

On Jan. 2 and 3, Friends of Mundy Park will take trees at the Spani Pool Parking Lot at Mundy Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on those dates, the local Kinsmen Club is accepting trees at Town Centre Park Lot A from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 9, Scouts francophone de Maillardville is also hosting a tree chipping event in the Canadian Tire parking lot at 1200 Seguin Drive.

Natural Christmas trees can also be disposed of in city green carts as long as the tree is cut in one metre lengths to a maximum 10 cm in diameter and the green cart lid can completely close.

Whole or cut trees can also be disposed of at the Coquitlam Recycling and Waste Centre (formerly the Coquitlam Transfer Station) at 1200 United Blvd.

North shore

In the City of North Vancouver, the fire department offers tree chipping by donation on Jan. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Rona parking lot near Park & Tilford shopping centre.

North Shore Scouts are also organizing a tree chip-up Jan. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Blvd. and 13th St. near Ray Perrault Park.

In the District of North Vancouver, trees can be dropped off for chipping at the District's parking lot at 355 West Queens Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3.

In West Vancouver, North Shore Scouts are organizing tree chipping events Jan. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Taylor Way and Clyde Ave., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marine Dr. and 18th St. near Hollyburn Plaza.

Ambleside Tiddlycove Lions Club is also holding a tree chip-up event on the from Jan. 1 to 3 at the Ambleside Park parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta

The Delta Lions Club provides tree chipping by donation Jan. 9 and 10 at the following locations and times:

Memorial Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Delta Recreation Centre, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sungod Recreation Centre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trees can also be dropped off at GFL Environmental at 4295 72 St., Ladner for free, or cut in half for curbside collection.

Township of Langley

The township is holding two charity tree chipping events by donation at the following locations and times:

Walnut Grove Secondary School, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Jan. 2 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Willowbrook Mall Parking Lot on Jan. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New Westminster, Port Moody, White Rock, Maple Ridge

Firefighters in New Westminster will chip Christmas trees by donation Jan. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canada Games Pool parking lot.

Port Moody Fire Rescue will host a drive-thru tree chipping event Jan. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Inlet Centre Fire Hall. Trees can also be placed in the green bins between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on scheduled curbside collection day.

White Rock residents can donate to the local firefighters and have their trees chipped Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park Leisure Centre and Arena at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

In Maple Ridge, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will hold Christmas tree chipping events by donation the first two weekends of January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters at 23598 Jim Robson Way.