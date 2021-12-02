When is the Christmas tree lighting or parade in your Triangle town? Check our list

We’ve put together a collection of tree lightings and parades taking place in towns across the Triangle throughout the month of December.

We’ll update this list throughout the month, so bookmark it online and check back in. If you see something we missed that you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

To see a more complete list of all holiday events happening in the Triangle this month, visit newsobserver.com and search for: 2021 holiday events.

Important: In all cases, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates and COVID safety guidelines. Some venues do require proof of vaccination to attend.

Clayton Christmas Village and Tree Lighting

The 31st annual Christmas Village and Tree Lighting will also have a visit from Santa (who arrives via firetruck). The Tree Lighting happens at 8 p.m. in Horne Square.

Date: Dec. 2 (5:30-8:30 p.m.) Location: Main Street (from O’Neil to Smith), Clayton. Tickets: Free. Info: facebook.com

Fuquay-Varina Tree Lighting

The town’s official tree lighting has choir performances and a visit from Santa.

Date: Dec. 2 (6 p.m.) and Dec. 5 (3 p.m.) Location: Main Street/Vance Street Public Lot, 205 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Tickets: Free. Info: fuquay-varina.org

Knightdale Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Station will also give kids a chance to write letters to Santa. Local entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies — then a visit from Santa.

Date: Dec. 3 (6:30-9 p.m.) and Dec. 4 (2 p.m.) Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave. Tickets: Free. Info: knightdalenc.gov.

Morrisville Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa Claus and the Morrisville Town Council will do the countdown to light up the tree. There will also be musical entertainment and refreshments.

Date: Dec. 3 (6-8 p.m.) Location: Indian Creek Greenway and Trailhead, 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. Tickets: Free. Info: townofmorrisville.org

Youngsville Tree Lighting

Caroling, pictures with Santa, food truck vendors and more at this Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.

Date: Dec. 3 (4:30-7 p.m.) Location: Near Benchmark Community Bank on South College Street, Youngsville. Tickets: Free. Info: townofyoungsville.org.

Frosty tops the hill on West Johnson Street during the Hometown Holidays Parade in downtown Forsyth Thursday evening. One of the few local Christmas parades that wasn’t canceled, the “spectacle of lights and music” lasted from 7-9 p.m.

Cary Tree Lighting

The official tree lighting ceremony will also include actors, singers and musicians from the community, who will be performing holiday-themed acts.

Date: Dec. 4 (6 p.m.) Location: Cary Town Hall, 216 N. Academy St., Cary. Tickets: Free. Info: townofcary.org.

Youngsville Christmas Parade

Date: Dec. 4 (10-11 a.m.) Location: Parade starts on South College Street, Youngsville Tickets: Free. Info: townofyoungsville.org

Light Up the Night Hillsborough Holiday Parade

Chris Spatola, college basketball analyst for ESPN, is the parade’s grand marshal. A tree lighting and community sing take place after the tree lighting ceremony.

Date: Dec. 5 (4 p.m.) Location: Downtown Hillsborough. Tickets: Free. Info: hillsboroughchamber.com

Hanukkah Parade and Menorah Lighting

Congregational Sha’arei Israel / Chabad Center of Raleigh is celebrating Chanukah with a parade (which will pass by the Brookdale and Cardinal Senior Centers) followed by a Menorah Lighting at Lafayette Village with music, dancing and doughnuts.

Date: Dec. 5 (4:30 p.m.) Location: Congregational Sha’arei Israel / Chabad Center of Raleigh-Jewish Life Center, 7400 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh Tickets: Free Info: jewishraleigh.org.

State Capitol Tree Lighting

The state tree is traditionally lit by the governor on the second Thursday evening of December. This event also ushers in a weekend of open houses at the decorated Capitol building and Executive Mansion. Exact time and details to be announced soon.

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

This 42nd annual parade will feature bands, mascots, local businesses, community groups and churches.

Date: Dec. 11 (2-4 p.m.) Location: Starts on East Chatham Street at Ward Street, to South Academy Street, ending at Dry Avenue. Tickets: Free. Info: caryjaycees.org/parade.

A car drives under a canopy of Christmas lights on Montpelier Avenue Tuesday night in Mercer Village. The annual Light More Homes display that opens Thursday night features 170 oak trees from Montpelier Avenue to Stadium Drive wrapped in red and white lights. The new section added 55,000 lights, 24,000 feet of power cable and 7,000 feet of Cat 5 cable.

Durham Holiday Parade

This annual parade will have floats, hometown bands, drill teams, mascots and other groups, concluding with Santa.

Date: Dec. 18 (11 a.m.) Location: Main Street, downtown Durham (starting at Main and Dillard streets, ending near Duke East Campus at Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard) Tickets: Free. Info: dprplaymore.org.

Garner Christmas Parade

This year’s parade travels down Main Street only.

Date: Dec. 18 (9:30 a.m.) Location: Main Street (from New Rand Road to Benson Road/Hwy 50), downtown Garner. Tickets: Free. Info: garnerchristmasparade.com