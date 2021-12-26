Christmas tree disposal in Kansas City? Try these compost and recycling options

That real Christmas tree is a beautiful sight during the Yuletide season, but it won’t last forever. Once you’ve unwrapped the presents and stored your beautiful ornaments and baubles, it is time for those Christmas trees to head off to be repurposed as compost or mulch.

Here are some options in the Kansas City area. Are we missing any? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com

Christmas Tree pick-up

Kansas City residents can leave their tree on the curb for regular trash pick-up during amnesty week. We wrote more about what that means, along with other holiday trash pick-up options.

Compost Connection: This lawn waste hauler collects Christmas trees curbside in the Kansas City area for a $25 fee. You can sign up by purchasing a one-time pickup on their website.

Lenexa Boy Scout Troop 136: If you live in the Lenexa area, you can sign up for a tree pickup by local boy scouts. A $10 minimum donation is requested for each pickup. You can sign up on the troop’s website.

Republic Services in Prairie Village will pick up your tree during the first two weeks of January. Trees larger than six feet must be cut in half prior to pick up.

Christmas Tree drop-off

Kansas City, Missouri, has three drop-off locations for residents:

11660 N. Main St.

1815 N. Chouteau Traffic Way

10301 Raytown Road

Proof of Kansas City, Missouri, residency is required when you arrive to drop off your Christmas tree at these sites, so don’t forget your ID.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, Johnson County has free tree drop-off at four locations:

It’s available to anyone, regardless of what county you reside. All trees are collected during each park’s respective hours.

Prairie Village offers free holiday tree disposal until Jan. 16. Christmas trees can be disposed in marked areas at:

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, Overland Park residents can drop off their Christmas tree at one of these four locations for free. Proof of residency is required, so remember to bring your ID.

Suburban Lawn & Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center: Make sure your tree is bare and tinsel-free before you bring it to this site, located at the intersection of 139th and Wyandotte streets. If you bought your tree from Suburban Lawn & Garden, the drop-off is free. If you didn’t, there will be a drop off fee of around $3. Trees are turned into compost. The Yard Waste site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.